Daughter arrested in NLR home theft

A North Little Rock woman sneaked into her parents' house and stole an iWatch from the bedside table while the two people slept Wednesday, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested Kayla Williford, 24, on charges of residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia Wednesday after her father reported waking in the night and seeing Williford standing in his bedroom, the report said.

He reportedly told officers that his dresser drawers were open and had been rifled through. He said Williford ran as soon as she saw that he was awake, the report said. Williford is not allowed into her parents' residence at 3003 Gribble St., the report said.

Officers found Williford in a vacant lot across the street from her parents' home holding the watch and an iPhone stolen from the house, the report said.

Williford was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set Wednesday evening.

Metro on 12/27/2018