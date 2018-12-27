A few minutes before reading Philip Martin's Sunday essay dismissing the claim that "political correctness" is a real problem, I had been lamenting the death of thought I've seen over 20 years of teaching, and especially over the past few years. It's true, as Martin suggests, that some people use "political correctness" as a term to beat down others. It's also true that people who don't share certain fashionable views regularly censor themselves for fear of the social and professional consequences.

Take two claims: (1) The high level of immigration into the U.S. in recent decades has contributed positively to the quality of life in Northwest Arkansas. (2) The high level of immigration has had a negative impact on the quality of life in Northwest Arkansas. There's evidence to support both claims. Both claims are reasonable. Policy differences arise when some people think that, on the whole, one claim is stronger than the other. Civility happens when people recognize that the other side has valid if weaker points, and reasonable people can disagree.

But what happens if reason itself is overcome by feelings-based passion and ideology--as just happened when some people who read the two statements above ran immediately to their preferred, airtight ideological corners?

I began to see this kind of thing about four years ago, most sharply in a political philosophy class. The course was discussion-based. We would read passages from noted thinkers--Aristotle, Machiavelli, Ayn Rand, John Rawls, Ayaan Hirsi Ali--and discuss them. Or try to discuss them.

Discussion involves exchange and, for the first time, I noticed there was no exchange. It became clear that some of the students held ideas deemed correct and moral and emotionally satisfying, and the other views weren't worth hearing. No one said this; it just became obvious.

The one group--which would uncritically reject statement (2) above--felt empowered and righteous; they advocated basing entire government programs on a few quotes from Old Testament prophets. By implication, students who didn't go along were knuckle-draggers. On the rare occasion one of the knuckle-draggers would try to challenge the prevailing orthodoxy, he (it was always a he) would be met with eye-rolls and enlightened students' glancing at each other with that I-can't-believe-this-idiot-is-talking look. It wasn't clear to me why the Anointed were still students since they already knew everything.

The next time I taught political philosophy things were different but even more depressing. One day there had been a student protest on campus. It was a quiet protest directed at the visiting former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. So far so good. A lot of the protesters wore T-shirts with various slogans on them--all related to the theme of immigration and amenable to the political left, which is also fine. Some of these showed up in class wearing the T-shirts. I asked about the slogans--what they meant and what they were designed to motivate others to do. None of the students was able to say. I suggested that it was curious that students would make themselves political billboards but not be able to explain what the messages meant. The result was a simmering anger at me for asking students to think and to make a case for words they had draped over their own bodies--for not being content with the simple recitation of platitudes and dogma.

Sadly, this kind of thoughtlessness has come to characterize the world of education as a whole--classrooms, committees and faculty meetings. As a kind of shorthand, I refer you again to the two statements above. Option (1) is for good people; option (2) is for bad people. No discussion needed.

The last evidence I'll give for the case I'm making is the predictable response to this essay by fellow teachers. There's little thanks to be gained for pointing to an obvious betrayal of the educational enterprise, namely, acquiescence to a culture of political sanctimony and conformism. Instead, there will be anger that someone wrote publicly about a very serious problem that, along with other things, is gradually wrecking our society.

Preston Jones teaches at John Brown University.

Editorial on 12/27/2018