Former Arkansas police chief accused of taking prescription medications pleads not guilty

LINCOLN — Former Police Chief Brian Key pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court to felony charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a spokeswoman in the prosecutor's office.

Judge Mark Lindsay set a March 6 court date.

Arkansas State Police arrested Key on Dec. 13 in connection with the drug-related offenses.

Key, 41, altered, destroyed, suppressed, removed or concealed records or other items with the purpose of impairing an investigation in late October, according to the arrest warrant. Key on or about Oct. 26 possessed drug paraphernalia with the purpose of using it for a controlled substance, according to the warrant.

Lindsay on Dec. 17 agreed to a request by Prosecutor Matt Durrett to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case, according to court records.

Durrett's motion for a special prosecutor states an independent party or agency should review the case because of the "working relationship between this office and the Lincoln Police Department, as well as a previous working relationship with the defendant."

A special prosecutor would avoid the appearance of impropriety, according to the motion.

Lindsay's order directs Bob McMahan with the Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator to recommend a special prosecutor for the case.

State Police opened an investigation Sept. 25 into possible mishandling of evidence in Lincoln.

The arrest report said Key had been taking prescription medicine from people under the pretense of placing it in the city's drug take-back box. Surveillance video showed Key removing an envelope with drug paraphernalia from an officer's locker, the report said.

State Police searched Key's vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, including syringes, a glass pipe with suspected drug residue and a bag with suspected drug residue, according to the report.

Key had been with the Lincoln Police Department for 15 years. He was named police chief Aug. 22. Mayor Rob Hulse fired Key on Oct. 27. At the time, no information was released on why Key was dismissed because of a pending investigation.