• Merrit Eggleston of Rock Hill, S.C., who says he starts each day by asking God who he can help, set up a tent outside his home on Christmas Day and used the $70 he gets each month in food stamps to cook a free meal -- including to-go plates -- for anyone in need.

• Derek Tarbox, 35, was arrested on burglary and other charges after sheriff's deputies said he broke into a home in Waterboro, Maine, got a bite to eat, watched TV and even got a car ride to a relative's home from his unsuspecting victim by saying he mistakenly thought the house belonged to a friend.

• Jerald Jeske, 51, of Park Ridge, Ill., who is charged with aggravated cruelty, accused his wife of loving her two small dogs more than she loved him and threw the pets off a second-floor balcony, killing a 17-year-old Chihuahua and causing the other dog to run away, police said.

• Glenn "Lefty" Miller, 78, a Mobile Meals volunteer in Knoxville, Tenn., who was left unable to deliver meals because his car needed repairs that he couldn't afford, got a Christmas present in the form of a working used car from a businessman who said Miller reminded him of his late father.

• Tommy Amaro, a music video producer in Trenton, N.J., said he didn't know that someone had moved in next-door and apologized to Candice Benbow, who left a pound cake outside Amaro's door and a note saying that 3 a.m. is too late to be playing loud music.

• Jackson Frisbie and Jimmy Abron, two 17-year-olds from Kansas City, Mo., face murder charges after their plan to arrange a fake drug deal so they could rob the would-be buyers went awry when an accomplice was killed, police said.

• Colin Wren, whose 3-year-old nephew was shot by a passing driver as the child rode in a car with his father along a Memphis street, says the child's father didn't know the driver who fired the shots.

• Jeffrey Vitter, chancellor of the University of Mississippi in Oxford, said a social media post that major donor Ed Meek wrote about black women had an "unjustified racial overtone," prompting the university to remove Meek's name from its journalism school.

• Bill Waller Jr., who has served 21 years on the Mississippi Supreme Court, including 10 as its chief justice, is resigning as of Jan. 31, saying: "It's just a good time to have some fresh blood and for the court to reorganize under a new chief."

A Section on 12/27/2018