A suspect in a fatal police shooting in Newman, Calif., is shown Wednesday in an image from a surveillance camera at a convenience store shortly before the attack.

California officer slain; gunman hunted

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities mounted a manhunt Wednesday after a gunman shot and killed a police officer during a traffic stop in a small California town.

In an alert, the California Highway Patrol said the gunman, whose name was not known, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Newman police officer Ronil Singh, 33, had called in the traffic stop early Wednesday and a few minutes later reported gunfire over his radio, the Stanislaus County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Multiple agencies responded and found Singh with gunshot wounds. They rushed the husband and father of an infant boy to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman was believed to be driving a gray Dodge Ram pickup when the shooting occurred in Newman, about 100 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Ground and air units were searching for the gunman based on surveillance photos taken at a convenience store shortly before the attack.

Oklahoma scans tags for insurance data

TULSA -- A new program in Oklahoma that uses automatic license-plate scanning technology to search for uninsured vehicles has identified about 2,100 possible violators in its first weeks of deployment.

The program, believed to be the first of its kind in the country, started Nov. 1, according to the Tulsa World. Four vehicles equipped with plate scanners are traveling the state, said Amanda Arnall Couch, prosecutor for the Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program, which is a unit of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council.

The cameras scan all license plates, then the tags are compared on a database that lists vehicles with liability insurance. The images of any vehicles not on the list are then forwarded to the uninsured-diversion office for further review.

Officials say anyone who receives a letter -- and can't prove the vehicle was insured when the photo was taken -- faces a $174 fee. Those who don't comply risk arrest, having their vehicles towed and having their driver's licenses revoked, officials said.

The program covers only Oklahoma license plates, because the state doesn't have insurance data on out-of-state vehicles, tribal license plates or fleet-owned vehicles.

The legislation authorizing the program was approved by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2016. Officials said they hope to expand the program in 2019 to include mounted cameras, as well as the traveling ones.

Prep school sex abuser serving sentence

BOSCAWEN, N.H. -- A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate reported to jail Wednesday to begin serving the remaining 10 months of his jail sentence.

Owen Labrie, 23, presented himself at the Merrimack County jail Wednesday morning, more than a week after a judge refused to shorten his sentence.

Labrie of Tunbridge, Vt., was acquitted in 2015 of raping Chessy Prout as part of "Senior Salute," a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul's School. But a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual-assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child. He also was convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Labrie had been free pending appeals, other than two months he served for curfew violations in 2016.

Merrimack County jail superintendent Ross Cunningham said Labrie was undergoing a medical checkup and other assessments and would move to the general population when that is completed.

Prout's father, Alex, said in a statement that Labrie is finally paying for the crimes he committed, saying, "To date, he has shown no remorse nor accepted any responsibility for his actions. We hope he never sexually assaults another person in the future."

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, as Prout has done.

Judge declines to toss panhandling suit

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A federal judge has rejected a southwestern Missouri city's request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging panhandling restrictions that the city has since scrapped.

Joplin argued that the suit no longer applied because the city did away with the ordinance barring panhandling within 150 feet of intersections on busy streets, the Joplin Globe reported.

But U.S. Judge Douglas Harpool wrote in the ruling issued earlier this month that an "after-the-fact change in policy or conduct" wasn't sufficient grounds to dismiss the lawsuit that the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed on behalf of Christopher Snyder. The ACLU argued that the ordinance infringed on Snyder's First Amendment free-speech rights.

According to the lawsuit, Snyder and his wife lived in their car and obtained basic necessities by asking strangers for donations. They displayed signs such as "Anything helps, God Bless."

The two sides would have to try to settle the case through mediation before it could go to trial.

Owen Labrie at his trial in 2015.

Owen Labrie at his trial in 2015.

