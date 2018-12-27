Man charged in killing says he's innocent

TEXARKANA -- A Pike County man charged with first-degree murder has pleaded innocent in Pike County Circuit Court during his formal arraignment in Murfreesboro.

Phillip G. Bates, 36, is accused of fatally shooting Roy VanSlyke of Glenwood on Nov. 30 outside a residence near Lodi.

The shooting occurred outside a residence along Arkansas 84 west of Glenwood, according to the arrest affidavit.

A resident told authorities that Bates had accused VanSlyke of killing a person named "Brandon" by "cutting his throat," according to the affidavit. Bates also reportedly said VanSlyke would "get his" for killing Brandon, the affidavit said.

Bates was armed with a 30-30 rifle and fired a shot in the air as he approached the vehicle, according to an affidavit. He then went to the front passenger door, lowered the rifle and fired one round through the open window that struck VanSlyke in the upper chest, the affidavit said.

Officers received consent to search the property and found two expended 30-30 casings on the ground in front of the residence.

Glenwood Police Chief Clark Kinzler went to the home of Bates' mother, where they found Bates. He exited the home with his arms outstretched and then lay face-down on the ground, according to the affidavit. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bates told Kinzler, "I killed him. I had to kill him," the affidavit said.

State Desk on 12/27/2018