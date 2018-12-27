Suspect identified in Christmas Eve bank robbery in central Arkansas

A U.S. Bank in Sherwood was robbed Monday morning. Photo provided by the Sherwood Police Department.

Police have identified a suspect in the Christmas Eve robbery of a bank in Sherwood, authorities said.

The Sherwood Police Department named Kendrick Bernard Davenport Jr. as the suspect in the holdup that occurred around 10:45 a.m. Monday at the U.S. Bank at 4199 East Kiehl Ave.

No injuries were reported. Police previously said Davenport may have been armed.

Davenport is wanted on an aggravated robbery warrant. Police say he is also an absconder from Arkansas Probation and Parole.