Sheriff: Man who escaped Arkansas jail by removing door captured days later

An inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail on Christmas Eve by taking a door off its hinges was captured early Thursday, authorities said.

The St. Francis County sheriff's office said in a statement that Paul McGee, 29, was arrested at a house in the 400 block of St. Francis County Road.

Capt. Eddie Adamson said McGee tried to run from deputies and members of the Arkansas Department of Corrections' Fugitive Recovery Unit before being arrested.

"He tried to jump out of a window, but we had people waiting for him and he was taken into custody," Adamson said, noting McGee is due in court on Jan. 2 to face an escape charge.

Adamson said McGee was able to get out of the facility in Forrest City by breaking a door that led to the kitchen.

"He was able to break the interior hinges of an exterior door," Adamson said. "He was able to take the pins out of the hinges. Basically he took the door off the hinges."

McGee was a low-risk inmate at the time of his escape, Adamson said.

"He gave us no trouble before," Adamson said. "We don't have a reason why he decided to escape, but it was Christmas Eve and you can only speculate."

McGee was being held on charges of first-degree forgery, residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property.

Court records indicate McGee was arrested on a warrant in the forgery case in August.