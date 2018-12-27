Markets roar back, see best day in decade

Trader Peter Tuchman high-fives a colleague Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange before the closing bell.

Stocks rocketed Wednesday in Wall Street's best day in 10 years, snapping a stomach-churning, four-day losing streak and giving some post-Christmas hope to a market that has been battered this December.

The S&P 500 rose 116.60 points, or 5 percent, to 2,467.70. The Dow soared 1,086.25 points, or 5 percent, to 22,878.45. It was the Dow's biggest single-day point gain ever. The Nasdaq gained 361.44 points, or 5.8 percent, to 6,554.36. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 62.89 points, or 5 percent, at 1,329.81.

Trading volume was lighter than usual after the Christmas holiday and a shortened Christmas Eve trading session. Markets in Europe, Australia and Hong Kong were closed Wednesday.

Even with the rally, the market remains on track for its worst December since 1931, during the depths of the Depression, and could finish 2018 with its steepest losses in a decade.

"The real question is: Do we have follow-through for the rest of this week?" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for CFRA.

Technology companies, health care stocks and banks drove much of the broad rally. Retailers also were big gainers, after a holiday shopping season marked by robust spending. Amazon had its biggest gain in more than a year.

Energy stocks also rebounded as the price of U.S. crude oil posted its biggest one-day gain in more than two years.

But what really might have pushed stocks over the top was a signal from Washington that President Donald Trump would not try to oust the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

In recent days, Trump's tweet attacks on the Fed and chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates stoked fears about the central bank's independence, unnerving the market.

Markets were stuttering through the early trading Wednesday morning, but they became more sure-footed after White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett assured reporters that Powell's job is "100 percent safe." The market started surging after his remarks.

"Yes, of course, 100 percent," said Hassett, the chairman of the president's Council of Economic Advisers, when asked by reporters at the White House if Powell's job is safe. "Absolutely."

Hassett, in an appearance on Fox Business Network, also said Trump "is very happy" with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Mnuchin created worry last weekend when he phoned the chief executives of U.S. banks regarding the economy.

"The market needed something positive to hold on to, and when Hassett came out and said emphatically that Powell was safe, the market got what it perceived as good news and that was all it needed to hear," said Kenny Polcari of ButcherJoseph Asset Management. "The algorithms took the market up 1,000 points, just like they destroyed it on Monday."

Trump's criticism of the Fed and Powell has shaken Wall Street as it weathers its worst December in history.

The president could help restore some stability to the market if he "gives his thumbs a vacation," Stovall said.

"Tweet things that are more constructive in terms of working out an agreement with Democrats and with China. And then just remain silent as it relates to the Fed."

Trump tried to create his own White House rally on Christmas Day, when he suggested that the pullback in U.S. stock markets is a good buying opportunity for investors.

"We have companies -- the greatest in the world, and they're doing really well," Trump told reporters at the White House. "They have record kinds of numbers. So I think it's a tremendous opportunity to buy. Really a great opportunity to buy."

The partial government shutdown that began over the weekend also weighed on the market, as did personnel turmoil inside the Trump administration, trade tensions with China, the slowing global economy and worries that corporate profits are going to slip sooner or later.

The Dow lost 1,883 points over the previous four trading sessions and is still down 2,660 for December.

Wednesday's gains pulled the S&P 500 back from the brink of what Wall Street calls a bear market -- a 20 percent tumble from an index's peak. Another day of heavy losses would have marked the end of the longest bull market for stocks in modern history -- a run of nearly 10 years.

The S&P is now down 15.8 percent since its all-time high on Sept. 2.

Among tech stocks, Adobe rose 8.7 percent. Credit card company Visa climbed 7 percent, and Mastercard was up 6.7 percent. Among big retailers, Amazon rose 9.4 percent, Kohl's 10.3 percent and Nordstrom 5.8 percent.

Crude oil prices surged, helping push the energy sector to a more than 6 percent gain. Oil prices notched their biggest increase in two years. West Texas Intermediate crude was up nearly 10 percent at about $46 per barrel. Benchmark Brent crude increased more than 8.5 percent to more than $54 per barrel.

Even bank stocks, which have taken the brunt of recent selling as worries grew that the U.S. economy was weakening, rose significantly. Shares of Wells Fargo were up more than 2 percent and shares of Bank of America up over 4 percent.

It was a market move that finally made sense, at least to some traders.

"Fundamentally you've got good growth here in the States, you have reasonable growth overseas, you're going to have record earnings in 2019 and possibly in 2020 as well, you've got low inflation," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

He said the market, before Wednesday's steep rise, had fallen too far and was ready to post gains as a result of the underlying strength of the U.S. economy.

Most economists expect growth to slow in 2019, though not by enough to slide into a full-blown recession. Unemployment is at 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1969. Inflation is tame. Pay growth has picked up. Consumers boosted their spending this holiday season.

"Today, the market's message is that we have nothing to fear but fear itself," said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. "The recent sell-off reflected fears of an impending recession, which were blown away today by Amazon and other retailers reporting a record holiday selling season. Santa is back."

Despite the rally, some market analysts were sounding notes of caution. A primary concern among stock investors lately has been that rising interest rates could hurt the economy. Higher interest rates on bonds or even savings accounts also make stock investments less appealing.

"The Fed is making a monumental mistake," said Barry Bannister, the head of institutional equity strategy at the broker Stifel. "They do not realize how long and by how much they've tightened already, and until they back off, the market's going to have a very weak floor under it."

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Veiga and Josh Boak of The Associated Press; by Thomas Heath of The Washington Post; and by Emily Flitter of The New York Times.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell listens to a question during a news conference in Washington.

A Section on 12/27/2018