• Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, Supreme Court spokesman Kathleen Arberg confirmed. The 85-year-old justice underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center last week to remove two malignant nodules in her left lung. Friday's procedure went smoothly, doctors said, and there was "no evidence of any remaining disease elsewhere in the body." Ginsburg, the oldest sitting member of the nation's highest court, has had her fair share of health scares: She has combated colorectal and pancreatic cancer, though she did not miss an oral argument during treatment, and received a heart stent in her right coronary artery. Last month, she was hospitalized for three fractured ribs. As one of four liberals on the court, Ginsburg's bill of health has been a point of scrutiny and observation since President Donald Trump's rise to power. Trump called for her resignation during his 2016 presidential campaign, tweeting that her "mind is shot." Ginsburg has said she intends to remain on the bench. "As long as I can do the job full steam, I will do it," Ginsburg said last year, despite being five years above the average retirement age of the 11 justices preceding her. She has also reportedly hired law clerks through 2020. Ginsburg will spend the remaining holiday season recuperating at home. The Supreme Court, which is not in session until the new year, will next hear cases Jan. 7.

• Egypt's president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is denying that he fat-shamed his own people after his recent calls for Egyptians to lose weight prompted a torrent of jokes online. Early in December, the general-turned-president railed about the number of overweight people he sees and told Egyptians they must take better care of themselves. He said physical education should become core curriculum at schools and universities and suggested TV shows shouldn't let presenters or guests on the air if they are overweight. On Wednesday, el-Sissi noted the "incredible" number of jokes in response to his call and, chuckling, suggested people "take it easy with the jokes at my expense." He added: "How can I shame my own family? Egyptians are my family. How can I watch them [putting on weight] and stay quiet?" Egypt has one of the world's highest rates of obesity. Millions of people rely on government-subsidized bread and other staples, and the price of healthier foods has soared after recent austerity measures. El-Sissi has presided over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent in recent years, and has often bristled at criticism.

Photo by AP file photo

In this photo provided by Egypt's state news agency MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, addresses parliament in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016.

A Section on 12/27/2018