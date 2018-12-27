NLR council OKs chamber economic-development deal

North Little Rock's Chamber of Commerce will share economic development responsibilities with city government in exchange for a $75,000 payment under an agreement for 2019 that was approved Wednesday evening by the North Little Rock City Council.

The resolution stated that the chamber will act as a consultant to the city in implementing a "marketing and engagement plan" to aid in retaining and expanding businesses and achieving the city's economic development goals. The legislation passed 8-0 after a few brief comments by council members.

The funds will come from the North Little Rock Electric Department budget.

In June, the council approved dissolving the independent North Little Rock Economic Development Corp., headed by Todd Larson, and made Larson a city employee to work on economic development and grant writing as part of Mayor Joe Smith's staff. The changes became effective July 1.

Larson has continued to have office space in the chamber's offices at 100 Main St. instead of in City Hall, and will continue to work out of the chamber building under the arrangement approved Wednesday. Smith said last week that the new agreement with the chamber won't change the process the city has operated under for the past six months.

Council Member Charlie Hight said in support of the legislation that the city's work with the chamber "is to the benefit of the city" and that he is "proud of the relationship" that city government has with the chamber.

The Economic Development Corp. is to dissolve by Monday, city Finance Director Karen Scott said last week. Its closure didn't occur in July because of "leases and other items" that were to last until the end of the year, she said.

The city's arrangements with Larson and the chamber follow a constitutional amendment approved by state voters in 2016 that restored a means for municipalities to pay a chamber of commerce or private promoters for economic development services.

The statewide vote was in response to a 2015 Pulaski County judge's ruling that Little Rock and North Little Rock couldn't legally pay for such services. The ruling determined that the services provided in exchange for such payments couldn't be proved.

Larson's move into city employment came, Larson and Smith said last summer, because of new state law requirements for City Council approval of all contracts for economic development services or projects.

Wednesday's meeting was the council's last of the year and marked the end of seven-term Council Member Murry Witcher's 28 years on the council. Witcher thanked his fellow council members for their ability to "do real well working as a group." Smith passed the gavel to Witcher to allow him the privilege of adjourning his final meeting.

Metro on 12/27/2018