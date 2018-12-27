NLR police talk man out of bridge plunge

North Little Rock police officers talked a man down from the Main Street bridge Wednesday and walked with him to an ambulance, a police spokesman said.

The man was wearing a maroon, unzipped sweatshirt. He had a black hat on, and his shoes were dirty. He looked far off into the distance as the officers who talked him out of jumping smiled and spoke to him Wednesday evening.

At 3:49 p.m., police received a call that someone was standing on the Main Street bridge and he looked like he was going to jump into the Arkansas River below, Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said. Little Rock and North Little Rock police and Little Rock firefighters shut down the bridge before 4 p.m.

Barnes said North Little Rock officers were leading the negotiation. After approximately 30 minutes, the man backed away from the edge, Barnes said.

Little Rock and North Little Rock officers escorted him down from the bridge, passing by Christmas decorations and traffic, where an ambulance was waiting to take him to UAMS for a mental evaluation, Barnes said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the idea that suicides peak around the holidays is actually a myth. Suicides rates peak in the fall and spring, it said.

