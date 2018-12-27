No charges so far in officer’s attack

NEW YORK — New York City prosecutors said they won’t file criminal charges against five homeless men seen on video battling a police officer on a subway platform Sunday night, blaming police for citing the men only for sleeping on the station floor and not the altercation itself.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office dropped that case, citing a policy curbing prosecution of those kinds of low-level violations. However, they said the men could still face other criminal charges.

A video viewed more than 4.75 million times on social media shows officer Syed Ali using a baton and kicking at the men, who appeared to be drunk, as they come at him one at a time Sunday night. The men refused Ali’s orders to “stand back.” Ali, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, never pulled his gun.

The district attorney’s office said the prosecutors who declined to move forward on the sleeping-related violations didn’t know the men were also accused of being involved in the altercation with the officer. Charges could still be brought if they men are arrested in connection with that matter, the prosecutor’s office said.

The lack of criminal charges stemming from the fight angered Ali’s union, the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, which said the men “should be held accountable for their actions” and that “it’s wrong that they were not charged for attacking him.”

“There is no telling how much damage these mopes would have done to that courageous police officer had he not been equipped to handle them,” union President Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

One of the homeless men tumbled off the platform in the chaos and had to be pulled from the tracks. He and the others were taken to a hospital for treatment, and no charges were immediately filed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio praised Ali’s “extraordinary professionalism and bravery.” He tweeted Tuesday that “attacking our men and women in uniform won’t ever be tolerated.”