Office manager to repay $72,680

A former office manager of a publicly funded recycling company has been ordered to pay $72,680 in restitution after pleading no contest to stealing from the company over two years.

Stephanie Sheppard, 44, entered the plea last week in Johnson County Circuit Court on one count of felony theft from Green Source Recycling from Jan. 4, 2014, to Jan. 3, 2016.

According to a negotiated plea, Circuit Judge William Pearson sentenced Sheppard to 120 days of home detention, fined her $1,500 and ordered her to pay a total of $670 in court costs and other fees, in addition to the restitution.

Sheppard agreed to start making payments at $75 a month beginning Feb. 17, according to court records. She will be on probation for 20 years.

An affidavit for Sheppard's arrest filed in court Feb. 12 said the Internal Revenue Service had notified Green Source's director at the time, Tim Lewellyn, in September 2015 of unpaid taxes on employees. Lewellyn hired a local accountant to examine Green Source's records, and he discovered that Sheppard had been writing duplicate checks, as well as voiding checks and cashing them.

Company officials began checking the records but ran into difficulty accessing records on the computer because Sheppard was the only authorized user. Sheppard was fired in January 2016, the affidavit said.

The Arkansas State Police, assisted by the Arkansas Legislative Audit office, conducted an investigation of Green Source's records.

The legislative audit's report on the investigation noted "internal controls over revenue, payroll and disbursement processes was deficient and the [waste management district] board did not provide fiscal oversight. The office manager was custodian of funds not deposited, made improper disbursements to herself and charged personal purchases to the district's credit card."

The affidavit said the legislative audit report showed that the amount of money taken by Sheppard totaled more than $91,000. It consisted of unaccounted for cash and checks totaling $24,170; $1,790 in overpaid expense reimbursements; unauthorized credit card purchases totaling $45,976 that included payments to Amazon, Wal-Mart and for cellphone bills, utility bills, gift cards, food, clothing and shoes; and salary overpayments totaling $19,789.

Green Source Recycling provides recycling services for the publicly funded, nine-county West River Valley Regional Solid Waste Management District. The district has had other troubles in the past.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality cited the district several times from 2014 to 2016 for harboring two illegal dumps with more than 600,000 scrap tires at two Johnson County sites. The department attributed much of the problem, which has been resolved, to former district management.

Green Source also is the company to which Fort Smith had sent some of its recycling beginning in October 2014 after a contract with a previous recycling company, Smurfit KAPPA, expired. The volume of Fort Smith's recyclables overwhelmed Green Source's operation, and it stopped taking Fort Smith's recyclables in June 2016.

From then until May 2017, Fort Smith landfilled its recyclables without telling residents. In June 2017, the city entered into a recycling contract with 3rd Rock Recycling.

Fort Smith resident Jennifer Merriott has filed a class-action lawsuit in Sebastian County Circuit Court against the city alleging illegal exaction and unjust enrichment over the landfilling of the recyclable material. The lawsuit is pending.

State Desk on 12/27/2018