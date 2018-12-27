One pedestrian, three drivers die on state's roads

At least four people died in separate accidents on Arkansas roads since Saturday night.

Two of the accidents were head-on collisions.

Two drivers died Wednesday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 555 in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. near mile marker 21 south of Trumann, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said a 2004 Ford truck driven by 69-year-old Kenneth Paul Book of Jonesboro was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a northbound 2011 Ford truck.

Book and the northbound driver, 23-year-old Braiden H. Howard of Joiner, suffered fatal injuries.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the southbound vehicle to drive on the wrong side of the highway. Conditions at the time were listed as wet with a light drizzle falling.

Lanes were blocked in the area for about three hours.

An 88-year-old Arkansas woman died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon, police said.

It happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Arkansas 35 east of the U.S. 278 bypass in Monticello, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said a 1999 GMC was traveling east on the highway when it veered into the opposing lane and hit a westbound 2006 Mercury.

The Mercury driver, Carlyne Dickey of Monticello, suffered fatal injuries. The GMC driver, Tonya Lampkin, 44, of McGehee was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't indicate the extent of her injuries.

The report also didn't indicate what may have caused the GMC to run into the other lane. Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the state police report.

A 64-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while he walked on a U.S. highway in south Arkansas on Saturday night, authorities said.

Leslie Gulley of Chidester was walking in the inside lane of eastbound U.S. 278 in Camden when he was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet around 8 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. He suffered fatal injuries.

The Chevrolet driver wasn't hurt.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 12/27/2018