100 years ago

Dec. 27, 1918

• The weather man promises little to cheer the hearts of the people of Little Rock today and the gas man promises nothing. The temperature will be about 20 degrees this morning and there will be no gas. A slowly rising temperature is predicted for today and there may be gas by night. Such are the possibilities. Another break occurred in the main pipe line of the Arkansas Natural Gas Company, which supplies the Little Rock Gas and Fuel Company with gas for Little Rock and North Little Rock, about noon yesterday. The break is only several hundred feet from the break which occurred Tuesday morning and which was repaired Wednesday morning.

50 years ago

Dec. 27, 1968

• Purple, the favorite color of Pulaski County Judge Arch Campbell is on its way out at the Court House starting January 1, County Judge-elect B. Frank Mackey said Thursday. During Campbell's administration the County vehicles have been painted purple and his office has a purple decor. Even his telephone is purple. Mackey, who met Thursday morning with his new administrative staff at the Court House, said in an interview that the appearance of the office definitely would be changed. "The purple is the symbol of Judge Campbell and when he moves out the purple ought to move out," he said. Mackey did not name his color preference.

25 years ago

Dec. 27, 1993

• David Matthews, 53, of 1003 N. Shackleford Road was shot to death in his den at 10 p.m. Saturday, police said. It was the city's 71st homicide this year, continuing the record-breaking murder rate surpassing the 61 slayings last year. Nina Matthews, 52, Matthews' wife was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She will be arraigned today in Little Rock Municipal Court. Police found Matthews, dressed in pajamas, sitting in a chair in front of a television with his legs crossed.

10 years ago

Dec. 27, 2008

FAYETTEVILLE -- A small remote control in the deputy's hand was the only indication electric shock restraints were being used during two death penalty trials this year in Washington County Circuit Judge William Storey's courtroom. Washington County deputies traded off the palm-sized remote, ever-ready to depress the two white buttons that send an 8-second, 50,000-volt shock into the small of a defendants back. The defendants never gave deputies a reason to activate the belt. Since the Washington and Benton county sheriff's offices started using the belts in the 1990's, they have never activated the belt in court, administrators at both county jails said. ... That the shock belt rarely has been used is a testament to its effectiveness. ... Prisoners know what will happen if they don't comply with a deputy's commands.

Metro on 12/27/2018