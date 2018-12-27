Sections
Police: Arkansas man traded in explicit images of child 'because he needed the money'

by Steven Mross / Hot Springs Sentinel-Record | Today at 2:01 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Aurioles - Photo by Submitted photo

A Hot Springs man arrested on multiple felony counts involving child pornography told investigators he would obtain images and sell them to other people "because he needed the money," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Alejandro Scott Aurioles, 30, was arrested shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Blacksnake Road and charged with seven counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Aurioles was being held on $50,000 bond and appeared via video Wednesday in Garland County District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Judge Ralph Ohm reduced his bond to $25,000 and issued a court order barring Aurioles from any future contact with the alleged juvenile victim. A felony review hearing is set for Feb. 11.

According to the affidavit, police Detective Mark Fallis received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October alleging that sexually explicit images involving a child were uploaded from a mobile phone.

The images were said to be uploaded from an email address belonging to Aurioles on Sept. 26.

On Friday, Aurioles was arrested on unrelated charges and brought to the police department, where he was interviewed by Fallis. Aurioles admitted downloading and then uploading images, including one he was shown by investigators, police wrote.

Comments

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    December 27, 2018 at 2:31 p.m.

    someone needs to explain to the man that if he needed money he could go to work and or get a second job that was not criminal. then hang him high. you can't fix stupid
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 27, 2018 at 3:08 p.m.

    It's a little different when a 16 year old runs into a HONEYPOT and is charged as a adult with National crimes, to serve 10 years at least and stays on a list until 50. (This happens to thousands of Teens a day, but it's okay, they are just cut product with deficiency, we've plenty of bullets.)
    Someone needs to simply tell him to identify as one of the victims like all the ladies do so he wont get raped by "justice".
    Just saying. Obviously he's 30 and his morals are shot, its only a sign of a greater contagion.

    ktuu. C()M /content/news/First-Alaska-woman-charged-with-possessing-child-pornography-gets-no-jail-time-397985081.html
