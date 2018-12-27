Police: Body found in Northwest Arkansas creek on Christmas

A body found on Christmas afternoon in a Carroll County creek will be submitted to the state Crime Lab for identification and cause of death, authorities said.

The Carroll County sheriff’s office said in a news release that deputies were dispatched around 5 p.m. to a call of a possible deceased person found in a stretch of Osage Creek.

Deputies said when they arrived they found an unidentified deceased male face down in the creek, just below a “low-water slab” bridge in south Carroll County.

Deputies are investigating the incident, according to the release.

Authorities said the unidentified male has been turned over to the Carroll County coroner’s office.