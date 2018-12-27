Police in Little Rock investigate double homicide

This photo released by the Little Rock Police Department shows crime scene tape set up at an apartment complex where two people were reported killed.

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a double homicide.

The Little Rock Police Department said that investigators were on the scene of a double killing at Eagle Hill and Par drive, which is an apartment complex north of Baseline Road west of Stagecoach Road.

Dispatch records show police were called to the complex at 7:40 a.m. Thursday for a report of a person down.

No other details were immediately available. An agency spokesman said more details would be released at a 10 a.m. news conference.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.