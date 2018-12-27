Rector police shoot, kill gun-pointer, release says

Officers with the Rector Police Department shot and killed a 21-year-old man Wednesday after he pointed a firearm at a police officer outside a convenience store, the Arkansas State Police said in a news release.

About 3:45 p.m., a caller reported an armed man walking along Main Street in Rector, the release said.

When officers arrived to investigate, Gary Warbritton refused to put down the gun and pointed it at a police officer, who shot at Warbritton, the release said.

Warbritton ran, and officers followed him to a convenience store, where they again told him to put the gun down. Instead, he pointed the weapon at an officer, and the officer shot and killed him, the release said.

No officers were reported injured.

Arkansas State Police agents will investigate the shooting and send an investigative file to the prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of force was justified, the release said.

No Rector Police Department spokesman could be reached Wednesday evening. The officers involved in the shooting were not identified in the state police release.

Rector, in Clay County in northeast Arkansas, has about 1,800 people, according to 2017 census data.

Warbritton's body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Metro on 12/27/2018