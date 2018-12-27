Sections
Transgender inmate gets rare transfer to female prison

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:08 p.m. 2comments

CHICAGO — A transgender woman serving a 10-year sentence for burglary has been moved to a women's prison in Illinois.

Lawyers for 27-year-old Deon "Strawberry" Hampton announced her transfer Thursday after a year of resistance by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The MacArthur Justice Center and Uptown People's Law Center have been fighting to force prison officials to grant Hampton's transfer request. They filed federal lawsuits arguing she will be less vulnerable to the sexual assault, taunting and beatings she says she was subjected to in male facilities.

Hampton's attorneys welcomed the transfer but say Corrections hasn't fixed "systemic failures" that lead to abuse of transgender inmates. The department didn't immediately comment.

Federal data says there were no transgender female inmates in Illinois women's prisons in 2016.

Comments

  • tngilmer
    December 27, 2018 at 3:30 p.m.

    A mentally ill man with body dysmorphia is not a woman, Associated Press.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 27, 2018 at 3:37 p.m.

    Well thats what Federal employees are for I guess.
    Recommend you be cut, drugged brainwashed and thrown into a cage, it's all "re-assignment".
    ^_^
