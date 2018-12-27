Trump surprises troops in Iraq, drops in for visit

First lady Melania Trump joins her husband Wednesday as he addresses military personnel in a hangar at al-Asad Airbase near Baghdad. “We’re no longer the suckers, folks,” Trump told the troops in defending his decision to withdraw from neighboring Syria. “We’re respected again as a nation.” He added that he had no plans to pull U.S. forces out of Iraq.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump visited U.S. military forces in Iraq on Wednesday, a surprise trip and the first made to troops stationed abroad in a combat zone by the commander in chief who has made withdrawing the United States from foreign wars a signature issue.

Air Force One, lights out and window shutters drawn, flew overnight from Washington, landing at al-Asad Airbase, west of Baghdad, in darkness Wednesday evening.

During his three-plus hours on the ground, Trump did not meet with any Iraqi officials, but spoke on the phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

The prime minister's office said "differences in points of view over the arrangements" prevented the two from meeting in person but they discussed security issues over the phone. His office also did not say whether he had accepted an invitation to the White House. But Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on the flight back that the Iraqi leader had agreed to the visit.

Trump's visit appeared to have inflamed sensitivities about the continued presence of U.S. forces in Iraq. The two major blocs in the Iraqi parliament both condemned the visit, likening it to a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

On his way back, Trump stopped at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany for a second unannounced visit to troops and military leaders.

The trip, shrouded in secrecy, came in the midst of a government shutdown and less than a week after Trump disrupted America's military status quo and angered even some of his staunchest political allies by announcing plans to withdraw troops from Syria and about half of those stationed in Afghanistan.

The decision on Syria, made over the objections of U.S. military generals and civilian advisers, led to the resignation of Trump's defense secretary, James Mattis, and fueled tensions within the national security establishment.

The air base where Trump spoke is about 155 miles from Hajin, a Syrian town near the Iraqi border where Kurdish fighters are still battling Islamic State extremists. Trump has said Islamic State militants have been eradicated, but the latest estimate is that the group still holds about 60 square miles of territory in that region of Syria, although fighters also fled the area and are in hiding in other pockets of the country.

Critics said the U.S. exit from Syria would provide an opening for the Islamic State to regroup, give Iran a green light to expand its influence in the region and leave U.S.-backed Kurdish forces vulnerable to attacks from Turkey.

During his trip, Trump staunchly defended his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, saying the military had all but eliminated Islamic-State controlled territory in Iraq and Syria.

He said the decision showed America's renewed stature on the world stage and his quest to put "America first."

"We're no longer the suckers, folks," Trump told U.S. service members at the base. "We're respected again as a nation."

"I made it clear from the beginning that our mission in Syria was to strip ISIS of its military strongholds," said Trump, using an acronym for the Islamic State.

"We'll be watching ISIS very closely," said Trump, who was joined on the trip by first lady Melania Trump, but no members of his Cabinet or lawmakers. "We'll be watching them very, very closely, the remnants of ISIS."

Trump also said he had no plans to withdraw the 5,200 U.S. forces in Iraq. That's down from about 170,000 in 2007 at the height of the surge of U.S. forces to combat sectarian violence unleashed by the U.S.-led invasion to topple dictator Saddam Hussein.

Trump said that after U.S. troops in Syria return home, Iraq could still be used to stage attacks on Islamic State militants.

"We can use this as a base if we wanted to do something in Syria," he said. "If we see something happening with ISIS that we don't like, we can hit them so fast and so hard" that they "really won't know what the hell happened."

Trump said it's time to leave Syria because the U.S. should not be involved in nation-building, and that other wealthy nations should shoulder the cost of rebuilding Syria. He also said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to battle "any remnants of ISIS" in Syria, which shares a border with Turkey.

"The nations of the regions must step up and take more responsibility for their future," Trump said, promising a "strong deliberate and orderly withdrawal" of forces from Syria.

Trump and the first lady also mingled with uniformed service members at a base dining facility that was decorated for Christmas with foil balls, twinkling lights and snowmen made of stacked tires painted white. The president stopped to sign several "Make America Great Again" hats that service members had, and at one point he autographed an embroidered patch that read "TRUMP 2020."

Trump's speech to troops had the feel of one of his campaign rallies. Elton John's "Candle in the Wind" played as the service members awaited his arrival, and Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." played when the president strode on stage. Troops chanted, "USA! USA!," and Trump told them: "At ease! Let's have a good time."

A PRESIDENTIAL TRADITION

Visiting troops abroad is a cherished tradition for presidents. President George W. Bush served Thanksgiving turkey to the soldiers in Baghdad in 2003, in the early days of the Iraq War. President Barack Obama flew to Baghdad in April 2009, four months after his inauguration, winning cheers when he told the troops it was time for the Iraqis to take responsibility for their own country. He visited Afghanistan four times while in office.

But nearly two years into his presidency, Trump had yet to visit any troops abroad, drawing criticism from various corners.

After he canceled a rainy-day visit to an American cemetery outside Paris last month during a World War I battlefield commemoration, he told Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor, that he had not visited troops abroad because of "an unbelievably busy schedule."

Trump ran for the presidency on a platform of bringing the troops home from Afghanistan and Syria, part of a broader strategy of ending nearly two decades of U.S. military interventions -- from Iraq and Libya to Syria and Afghanistan -- that he criticized as costly, ineffective and at odds with his "America First" foreign policy.

But the United States still has 14,000 troops in Afghanistan and about 2,000 in Syria. While the number of casualties in these conflicts is a fraction of what it was during the two previous administrations, the fact that U.S. troops are still on the ground -- in the case of Afghanistan, 17 years after they were first deployed -- attests to the difficulty of extracting the country from these entanglements.

Trump's trip came at a sensitive moment, as the president's clash with Mattis over the troop withdrawals opened a rift between the commander in chief and the military.

Over the weekend, Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy to the coalition fighting the Islamic State, accelerated his resignation, telling colleagues that he could not in good conscience carry out Trump's newly declared policy of withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria. McGurk, a seasoned diplomat who was considered central to the fight against the terrorist group, had originally planned to retire in February.

Mattis was also supposed to continue leading the Pentagon until late February but Trump moved up his exit and announced that Patrick Shanahan, deputy defense secretary, would take the job on Jan. 1 and he was in "no rush" to nominate a new defense chief.

"Everybody and his uncle wants that position," Trump told reporters traveling with him in Iraq. "And also, by the way, everybody and her aunt, just so I won't be criticized."

Trump's announcements on Syria and Afghanistan have left a trail of confusion, with White House officials unable to explain the timetable for the withdrawals or their strategy to prevent a return of radical extremism in either country.

Adding to the sense of uncertainty is the partial shutdown of the government, which does not affect active-duty military but had led Trump to cancel his holiday visit to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, and remain sequestered in the White House.

On Christmas, Trump and the first lady, made calls from the West Wing to troops stationed abroad, though he was criticized in the media for being the first president since 2002 not to visit troops or wounded warriors on the holiday.

Information for this article was contributed by Annie Karni and Mark Landler of The New York Times; by Darlene Superville, Deb Riechmann, Lolita C. Baldor and Philip Issa of The Associated Press; and by Philip Rucker, Paul Sonne, Anne Gearan and Felicia Sonmez of The Washington Post.

Photo by The New York Times/AL DRAGO

American forces get photos Wednesday with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in a dining hall at their air base in Iraq.

Photo by AP/ANDREW HARNIK

Military personnel line up for a greeting by President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at Ramstein Air Base in Germany early today as Trump stopped over on his return from a surprise visit with U.S. troops in Iraq.

A Section on 12/27/2018