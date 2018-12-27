U.S. says migrant kids getting health screens

Migrant teens walk through the Tornillo detention camp in Tornillo, Texas, on Dec. 13. In the wake of the deaths an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy and a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl while in U.S. custody, officials have completed new medical screenings of children being detained on the border with Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security said it has completed new medical screenings of almost all of the migrant children in its care, with a focus on those under the age of 10, after a second migrant child died in Customs and Border Protection custody.

The agency announced the move Tuesday night, less than a day after the death of an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala. The boy was identified in a statement from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus as Felipe Alonzo-Gomez. Weeks earlier, a 7-year-old girl from the same country, Jakelin Caal Maquin, died in Border Patrol custody. Her funeral was held in Guatemala this week.

In addition to the medical checks, Customs and Border Protection said it was reviewing its policies regarding children in its custody and exploring ways to "relieve capacity" in New Mexico and part of Texas. Those options include supervised release and working with nonprofit groups to place children in temporary housing.

On Wednesday, federal officials called the death a "tragedy" and said Homeland Security is investigating it.

"This is an extraordinarily rare occurrence," Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told CBS This Morning of the two child deaths. "It's been more than a decade since we've had a child pass away anywhere in a [Customs and Border Protection] process, so this is just devastating for us."

Felipe had been detained by U.S. border authorities for a week and had been moved between facilities with his father, officials said. The last place the boy was held -- after the first of two visits to the hospital on the day he died -- was a highway checkpoint in New Mexico.

By its own regulations, Customs and Border Protection is supposed to detain people for no more than 72 hours before turning them over to other government agencies responsible for long-term detention. The agency's facilities are typically spartan, with food, water and blankets but often no medical professionals, teachers or some of the other resources longer-term detention centers offer.

Similarly, Jakelin was first held with her father at a small base in rural New Mexico that did not have running water, according to Democrats who visited it after the girl's death.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday blamed "a system that prevents parents who bring their children on a dangerous illegal journey from facing consequences for their actions." Her department argues that it must detain more people to discourage other Central American families from trying to migrate.

In the wake of the deaths, Nielsen asked the Coast Guard to study Customs and Border Protection's medical programs and announced a "more thorough" assessment of all children who enter the agency's custody.

Senior administration officials said Wednesday that Nielsen will visit some of Customs and Border Protection's temporary holding facilities later this week. It is unclear if she will visit the New Mexico checkpoint where Felipe was held before he died.

Nielsen has also asked the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the source of an increase in sick migrants taken into custody, saying "dozens" have been taken to border hospitals with flu-like and other symptoms. One question, they said, is whether illness is spreading in migrant shelters in Mexico.

FACILITIES EXAMINED

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general examined nine Customs and Border Protection holding facilities earlier this year. In a September report, the inspector general said that the facilities complied with agency standards and that people had access to food and water, toilets and sinks, and hygiene items -- with "the exception of inconsistent cleanliness of the hold rooms."

Just three of the nine facilities had "trained medical staff to conduct medical screening and provide basic medical care," the report said. And showers were available for unaccompanied children at only four facilities.

Felipe and his father were taken to two of the facilities the inspector general examined -- one in Texas and the other in New Mexico.

According to Customs and Border Protection, Felipe was apprehended with his father around 1 p.m. on Dec. 18, just 3 miles from the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. They were returned to the port of entry shortly after 4:30 p.m. that day.

Two days later, on Dec. 20, they were taken to the El Paso Border Patrol Station, where they showered and received food, juice and water, the agency said. Because of crowding there, they were transported once again, to a Border Patrol station in Alamogordo, N.M., around midnight Saturday.

About 9 a.m. Monday, an agent noticed that Felipe had started coughing and that his eyes seemed "glossy." About 30 minutes later, he was taken with his father to a nearby hospital, the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center.

There, hospital staffers diagnosed Felipe with a cold and gave him Tylenol, but they held him for observation after discovering that he had a 103-degree fever. He was released with prescriptions for antibiotics and Ibuprofen just before 3 p.m.

Felipe and his father were taken to a highway checkpoint and given a hot meal, and border agents gave Felipe his prescribed medication about 5 p.m. Around 7 p.m., he threw up, but his father declined additional medical assistance when Felipe appeared to be doing better, the agency said.

That account could not be corroborated by Felipe's father, because he has not yet been identified.

Around 10 p.m., Felipe was lethargic and nauseated again, so agents took him back to the hospital. En route, he threw up and passed out. When he arrived, hospital staffers were unable to revive him, and they declared him dead late Monday evening, just before midnight. The agency had earlier said that Felipe died early Tuesday.

Felipe's body will be taken to Alamogordo Funeral Home after an autopsy is conducted.

DEMOCRATS PLAN INQUIRY

The deaths have shaken migrants and Border Patrol agents and ignited a fresh round of finger-pointing this week days before Democrats are poised to seize control of the House with plans to investigate conditions in federal immigration custody.

"We have been sounding the alarm on this for months," a Homeland Security official said.

House Democrats plan to investigate the deaths of young migrant children in government custody, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a statement Wednesday. The No. 2 House Democrat described himself as "heartbroken" by news of the latest death and called on Congress to "ask serious questions about what happened and who bears responsibility."

"After the new Democratic Majority begins, the House will hold hearings on this young boy's death and the death of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal earlier this month -- as well as the conditions under which thousands of children are being held," Hoyer said.

Homeland Security officials, who spoke to reporters Wednesday to provide context on condition that they not be named, criticized Congress for failing to provide additional funding for a border wall and other measures to confront a rapidly-changing influx of migrants along the southern border, where far more families are filling holding cells that were initially designed to contain single men.

Border Patrol officials said they are currently apprehending about 2,100 migrants a day, and 1,400 to 1,500 are families.

Migrants traveling as part of a family accounted for 58 percent of those taken into custody in November. Border Patrol agents apprehended a record 25,172 families on the southwest border last month, including 11,489 in the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector in southern Texas and 6,434 in the El Paso sector, which covers far western Texas and New Mexico.

Information for this article was contributed by Niraj Chokshi of The New York Times; by Maria Sacchetti, Felicia Somnez, Bob Moore and Nick Miroff of The Washington Post; and by Nomaan Merchant, Mary Hudetz, Sonia Perez D. and Mark Stevenson of The Associated Press.

