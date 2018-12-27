We were afraid of this

When the new year begins next week, President Donald Trump will have an acting chief of staff, an acting secretary of defense, an acting attorney general, an acting EPA administrator, no interior secretary, and no ambassador to the United Nations.

The officials originally in all those positions have either been fired or have quit in various measures of disgust or scandal. His former campaign chairman, deputy campaign chairman, national security adviser and personal lawyer have all pleaded guilty to crimes. His campaign, his transition, his foundation and his business are all under investigation. The United States' allies are horrified at the chaos Trump has brought to our foreign policy. The stock market is experiencing wild swings as investors are gripped with fear over what might be coming and what Trump might do to make it worse--a situation alarming enough that the treasury secretary felt the need to call up the CEOs of major banks to assure them that everything is under control.

And, oh yeah, the government is shut down.

This, my friends, is exactly what we were afraid of when Trump somehow managed to get elected president two years ago.

To give you a flavor of the president's mindset, here's what happened over the weekend with regard to the departure of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, widely regarded as the sanest of Trump's national security team and one of the few original members of Trump's Cabinet who did not show himself to be incompetent, corrupt, or both.

The president's decision to pull American troops out of Syria because of a single phone call with the president of Turkey was apparently the last straw for Mattis, who has watched in dismay as Trump has set about to degrade the alliances that have shaped U.S. foreign policy for the last seven decades. So Mattis tendered his resignation, saying he'd depart in two months to give the president time to find a replacement. And then ...

"Trump decided hastily to remove Mattis in reaction to negative news coverage, according to senior administration officials, one of whom said the president was eager to retaliate against Mattis and show up the widely respected former general. Another official said Trump and other advisers suspected Mattis of being part of a campaign to stoke negative coverage about the president."

Nothing says "well-oiled machine" like that distinctly Trumpian combination of paranoia and vindictiveness.

Two years ago, as we were still trying to wrap our heads around the idea that Trump was actually going to be president of the United States, it was not uncommon to hear the hopeful prediction that things wouldn't work out as badly as we feared. The weighty responsibilities of the office would turn Trump serious, sober, "presidential."

That has not occurred.

It is true that Trump has not yet started World War III. And if you're a Republican, he has done many things that pleased you.

But in so many ways he has shown himself again and again to be not just as bad as we thought, but worse. As as we look forward to the next two years, we must realize that there will be no stability, no settling down, no period of calm.

The best we can hope for are brief moments when the lunacy pouring from the White House are more comical than terrifying. But most of the time, they'll probably be both.

Editorial on 12/27/2018