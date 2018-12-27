Central Arkansas buffet restaurant to close after 40 years in business

The Western Sizzlin in Benton will close after 40 years of business, the owner said in a statement.

Elgin Hamner announced on Wednesday that Jan. 6 will be the last day of operation for the eatery at 1916 Congo Road.

"I grew up in this store and have had the honor to feed and get to know so many people," Hammer said in a Facebook post. "It has served Benton, Bryant, Saline County and Central Arkansas for 4 decades. I am very proud of this place, [it's] home."

Hammer said this was a sad announcement, but he would like to celebrate the restaurant during its final days.

"She deserves it," Hamner wrote, encouraging people to "enjoy the remaining time she is here."