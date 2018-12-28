Arkansas man faces murder charge after burned daughter dies at hospital

A 13-month-old girl who suffered burns to more than half of her body earlier this month has died from her injuries, and her father now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Derek Anthony Shockley, 20, was arrested on Dec. 18 at his residence at 6 N. Simmons Drive on charges of first-degree domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor after officers discovered his toddler daughter had burns on two-thirds of her body, an initial police report said.

Shockley told police he had placed the little girl in the shower after she soiled herself when her skin began sloughing and peeling off, Jacksonville Police Department spokesman April Kiser said Friday in a news release.

Medics told officers that type of burn was caused by intense heat, and officers reported that the temperature of the water was approximately 153 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Thursday, the girl died at Arkansas Children's Hospital after developing septic shock and organ failure as a result of her burns, Kiser said.

Shockley was charged with second-degree murder on Friday.

Shockley was in the Pulaski County jail on all three charges as of Friday evening, according to the jail’s roster.

A $7,500 bond had been set for the endangering the welfare of a minor charge, but no updated bond for the murder charge had been posted yet.