2 children unhurt after bullets strike Little Rock home

Bullets hit a Little Rock home while a 4-year-old and 10-year-old were inside Thursday night, authorities said.

The children and two adults were in the home on Perry Street shortly before 7 p.m. when they heard gunshots and saw that bullets struck the house and came through the walls, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Two bullets reportedly hit the front door.

There were no reports of injuries. Police didn't note a possible motive for the gunfire.

After reviewing security footage from down the street, officers determined the gunshots possibly came from a black vehicle, according to the report.