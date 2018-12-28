Sections
2 children unhurt after bullets strike Little Rock home

by Alex Gladden | Today at 11:41 a.m. 1comment

Bullets hit a Little Rock home while a 4-year-old and 10-year-old were inside Thursday night, authorities said.

The children and two adults were in the home on Perry Street shortly before 7 p.m. when they heard gunshots and saw that bullets struck the house and came through the walls, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Two bullets reportedly hit the front door.

There were no reports of injuries. Police didn't note a possible motive for the gunfire.

After reviewing security footage from down the street, officers determined the gunshots possibly came from a black vehicle, according to the report.

  • HarleyOwner
    December 28, 2018 at 1:10 p.m.

    Little Rock is getting so unsafe that people are no longer safe in their own homes. Pitiful.
