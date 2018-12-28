California muscles in on early 2020 primary scene

In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, and possible 2020 presidential candidate, and then Mississippi Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy, attend an event in Jackson, Miss. California is trying to matter in the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

Early voting in California's 2020 primary will overlap with the traditional early nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. That will force the sprawling field of Democrats to navigate those states as well as California's notoriously complex landscape, where campaigning is done through paid political ads.

Strategists estimate it could cost at least $5 million for a candidate to compete in California, an amount that is prohibitive for all but the best-funded contenders. Nascent campaigns are asking themselves if they should gamble on California.

"Everyone's going to play in Iowa, everyone's going to go to New Hampshire," said Ben Tulchin, a San Francisco-based pollster who worked for Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential bid. "But there are only three to four of the top-tier candidates who will compete in California."

The nation's biggest and second-most-diverse state has long complained about being effectively shut out of the presidential nominating process because its primary usually is held months after the initial four contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Last year, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill moving the state's primary up to the earliest date permissible.

California is to vote on March 3, the first day allowed for a state that's not in the traditional early state lineup. And because of California's early-voting system, voters will get primary ballots starting 30 days before the primary, which coincides with the Iowa caucuses.

Alex Padilla, California's secretary of state and a Democrat, said there are already "a heck of a lot more calls for people who know California to join certain teams."

Especially for Democrats, California is a fixture on presidential aspirants' itineraries because of its trove of high-end donors. But Padilla and other California politicos hope candidates now feel they must reach out to the state's voters, too.

"The voters of California deserve a larger role in selecting the nominees of both parties," Padilla said.

California won't be the only state voting on March 3. It will join at least eight others -- including another behemoth, Texas -- on what's known as Super Tuesday. It's possible that more states will move their primary dates up to increase their clout, especially since California has jumped to the front of the pack.

The amount of votes up for grabs that day, coupled with the price tag of competing in California, likely will end up increasing the importance of the early states -- especially overwhelmingly white and rural Iowa and New Hampshire.

That's because winners in those states are sure to receive heavy attention and, with that, enough donations to fund a California operation. Once Super Tuesday is over, a huge percentage of Democrats will have voted, making it hard for candidates who aren't in first to catch up.

"You win early or you go home," said Josh Putnam, a professor at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington who tracks presidential primaries. The number of delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday "doesn't mean it'll settle things, but it'll get us a measure of the way there," he said.

Bob Shrum, a veteran of several Democratic presidential campaigns who is now director of the Center for the Political Future and the Unruh Institute of Politics at the University of Southern California, said Iowa and New Hampshire will still be critical. "They winnow the field," he said.

Paradoxically, Shrum added, California could also be a bulwark for President Donald Trump, who's made it a perennial political target and symbol of what's wrong with liberal America. The president remains popular enough among the GOP that it's unlikely he'll have a serious primary challenge. But if he did and lost an early state, California's beleaguered Republican voters would help him.

"As it has shrunk," Shrum said of the California GOP, which is now outnumbered by both Democratic and independent voters in the state, "it has gotten more and more Trump-esque."

Several potential Democratic presidential candidates hail from California -- most prominently Sen. Kamala Harris, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and billionaire Tom Steyer -- and that state's earlier primary date will only help them.

The California presidential primary is like 53 individual elections because it allocates delegates based not on statewide vote totals but the results in each of its congressional districts. Those stretch the equivalent of the distance from Maine to North Carolina, through teeming cities, empty rural areas and affluent suburbs.

But in the end, California voters are not that different from other ones, said Andrea Steele, a veteran California-based Democratic operative who runs Emerge, a group that helps female candidates run for office. She expects traditional issues like the economy and health care to dominate, along with growing Democratic concerns like climate change.

"I don't think Californians are so different from people in Iowa and New Hampshire," Steele said.

