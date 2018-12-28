Concept Taco Bell closes after 2 years in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Taco Bell Cantina on Dickson Street closed this week just shy of two years in operation.

A note on the door said the restaurant had closed, and it directed customers to other Taco Bell restaurants in the city. The sign with the logo above the door was removed Wednesday morning.

The concept eatery opened in March 2017 as one of four in the country. A news release at the time described the cantina as having an upscale menu compared with traditional Taco Bell eateries, as well as alcoholic beverages.

K-Mac Enterprises in Fort Smith runs more than 270 Taco Bell franchises in nine states. K-Mac CEO Sam Fiori said in February that the anticipated cost of renovation at the Dickson Street location was about $500,000.

The spot at 412 W. Dickson St. was home to coffee shop and restaurant Common Grounds for about two decades before the cantina moved in. The space was split with another restaurant, Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, which is still in operation.

Allen Willis, franchise owner of Pickleman's, said the sandwich spot has had a good year and is thankful for the support it has received since opening.

The cantina's shuttering comes during a string of business closings on Dickson Street within the past three months. Hog Haus, Waffle House and Blackboard Grocery all closed their doors. Retail shop Something Urban announced on social media this month that it will close in January after 20 years on Dickson Street.

Steve Clark, Chamber of Commerce president, said he viewed the closings as part of the natural evolution of downtown.

It's easy to focus on a few businesses closing without looking at an overall picture, Clark said. There are more than 200 businesses in the Dickson Street and entertainment district areas, he said, and a handful of them closing equates to a small percentage of the total.

"As long as it stays under 10 percent of the businesses on the street, that's probably just the business cycle," Clark said. "If it's bigger than that, then you start paying attention."

The cantina was part of a concept Taco Bell was trying out, Clark said. Other spots have new occupants lined up, he said.

New York-based Insomnia Cookies is set to move into the former Waffle House location. Three House Ventures LLC bought the old Hog Haus building at Dickson Street and West Avenue for nearly $3.2 million in late October.

The food and beverage business can be tough, and businesses in the field often have high turnover, Clark said. Plus, sometimes business owners decide to close for reasons other than a lack of sales, he said.

Clark said he doesn't see Dickson Street reverting to the way it was decades ago when crime and blight kept visitors away. Investments in a remodeled Walton Arts Center, a new TheatreSquared building and the planned cultural arts corridor are indicators of good things to come, he said.

"It is a situation where we're not anything close to where we were 25 years ago, when Dickson Street was not a very good place to go," Clark said.

State Desk on 12/28/2018