Construction jobs off 3% in Little Rock area

Construction employment in the Little Rock metropolitan area fell 3 percent in November compared with the same month in 2017, one of two Arkansas metropolitan areas of the five measured to see declines last month.

Construction employment in the Northwest Arkansas metropolitan area climbed 8 percent over the same period, according to the Associated General Contractors of America, the trade group for the construction industry.

The Little Rock metropolitan area had 17,800 construction jobs last month, 600 fewer than it did in November a year ago.

The Fort Smith metropolitan area, which includes part of Oklahoma, also declined. Its construction employment fell 2 percent to 5,300 jobs in November.

Construction employment in Northwest Arkansas stood at 12,300 last month, 900 more than November 2017.

The Memphis metropolitan area, which includes part of Arkansas, and the Texarkana metropolitan area, which includes part of Texas, saw their construction employment grow 3 percent. The Memphis region had 23,700 jobs and the Texarkana area totaled 3,000 jobs, according to the trade group's data.

-- Noel Oman