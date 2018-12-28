Teen identified as victim fatally shot in central Arkansas

Authorities investigate a homicide in this photo posted on the Conway Police Department's Twitter page.

Police have released the identity of an 18-year-old Conway man who died after being shot Thursday morning.

The Conway Police Department said investigators believe Tyreke Summage was shot about 4:30 a.m. at Plaza Pointe Apartments on Market Plaza Drive. He was then dropped off at a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives believe two or more people fired shots, but no suspects have been named.

Authorities said they are questioning several people.