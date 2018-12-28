Will Ferrell flick doesn't do it for former Razorback

Actors Will Ferrell (left) and John C. Reilly didn’t impress former Arkansas Razorbacks and NBA big man Joe Kleine with their latest movie Holmes & Watson.

What started out as a night of holiday fun turned out to be a learning experience for former Arkansas Razorbacks and NBA big man Joe Kleine.

Kleine and his family went to a theater to see the new movie Holmes & Watson starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly but soon learned it would not be the entertainment they thought it might be.

"Ok just had a first," Kleine tweeted Christmas night. "We went to movie to see Sherlock Holmes. It was so bad that I got up to go to bar and watch celtics, my 17 yr old fell asleep, my daughter showed up at the bar and wife was asking manager if she could get a refund. They said we stayed past 15 min so SOL."

Ferrell and Reilly parody Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous detectives Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson in the film, leading a cast that includes Kelly MacDonald, Rebecca Hall and Ralph Fiennes.

Kleine was able to expand on his tweet when he joined Wess Moore on The Zone on KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Little Rock on Wednesday and explained just how bad the movie was.

"I mean, it was so bad. I like those guys ... I like that humor. I find that funny," Kleine said. "I was sitting there for 45 minutes and it was like, nothing was funny. Some of it was kinda gross and kinda stupid.

"When I walked in, I saw a bar and I saw the Celtics game playing, so I got up [from my seat] and I went out there. I texted my wife, and the next thing I know, they were all out there and they were like, 'Man, we don't wanna watch this either.' "

Kleine isn't alone in his disdain for the film, which originally received a zero percent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It has since risen to 6 percent as of Thursday afternoon. The film also wasn't screened in advance for critics.

"I was telling my brother, and you know, he goes online and looks up the reviews and everything and they're just killing it -- it's no good," Kleine said. "And then I looked in the Sunday paper -- they have the Parade magazine. I look on the kitchen table this morning and it's got the two guys on the cover and it says, 'Clueless.' And I was like, 'I guess I need to read more.' The information was everywhere. We could've gone [to see] Aquaman or something else."

They wouldn't have been alone. Holmes & Watson placed No. 4 at the holiday box office behind Aquaman, Bumblebee and Mary Poppins Returns while earning $6.4 million.

Flying in style

The Purdue Boilermakers and Auburn Tigers face each other today in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn. With the help of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, Tyler Trent will be there, too.

Trent, a former Purdue student, is suffering from osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that is now in its terminal stage. Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm befriended Trent last year before his health worsened and said Trent has been an inspiration to his team.

Trent's father, Tony, tweeted a photo of his son on board the Colts' plane Wednesday.

"A huge thank you to @JimIrsay and @Colts for helping us make our goal to get to Nashville. So @theTylerTrent can be the bowl Captain this weekend at the Purdue game," Tony Trent tweeted.

Trent received the Disney Spirit Award at the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

