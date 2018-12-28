One of nation's top receivers 'really interested' in Razorbacks

With most of the 2019 class signed, the University of Arkansas is aggressively recruiting for the 2020 class, and one of the nation's top receivers is highly interested.

Bryce Gowdy, 6-2, 195 pounds, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., has already accumulated 23 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Auburn, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Louisville and others.

He plans to make his way to Fayetteville in February to check out the Hogs.

"Really interested in Arkansas, and their culture and I can't wait to visit the Razorbacks," Gowdy said.

Gowdy is confident that Coach Chad Morris and his staff have the program headed in the right direction.

"Coach Morris is building something special and I would love to be apart of it," Gowdy said. "Plus they put a lot of guys into NFL."

Gowdy said Morris, receivers coach Justin Stepp and receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden are selling him on the playmaking opportunities that the Arkansas offense would provide and their ability to get him to the next level.

In addition to Arkansas, Gowdy said he's planning to visit Florida State, Florida, and Penn State in the near future.

Gowdy, who has a 3.8 grade-point average, is considering majoring in computer science or finance. Education will headline his wants in school.

"I want to make sure I can get my degree, the program feels like home, and I can play and make an impact right away," Gowdy said.

He recorded 11 catches for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season while also playing safety where he had 11 unassisted tackles, an interception and 4 pass breakups before suffering a fractured fibula in the eighth game.

The Class 8A Bucks overcame Gowdy's injury along with seven of his teammates enduring anterior cruciate ligament tears to finish 12-2 record and advance to the state semifinals

Despite being a self-professed momma's boy, Gowdy is an adventurous type that won't be limiting himself to just in-state schools.

"I'm not afraid to move somewhere new," Gowdy said. "I can't wait to get out there into the world and use it as my playground."

Gowdy has lofty goals on the field and off.

"I just want to be the greatest ever, to have the world know my name," Gowdy said. "I can't do that sitting at home in Florida. I have to get up and spread my wings, do something great."

He credits his mother, Shibbon Mitchell for his attitude towards life.

"I've always had it since I was young," he said. "I've wanted to be the best and stand out at whatever I did. I had a problem with being mediocre or average. Always hated being average."

Gowdy's mother pushes him.

"She wants her son to be the best," he said,

He hopes to be in position someday to take care of his mother after seeing her sacrifice so much for him.

"That's every man's goal," Gowdy said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 12/28/2018