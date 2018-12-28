On-duty deaths of policemen put at 144

WASHINGTON -- More police officers have died in the line of duty this year in the United States than in 2017, according to data released Thursday. While the most common cause of death was from gunfire, vehicular accidents claimed nearly as many officers' lives.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said in a report that 144 federal, state and local officers have died so far in 2018. That figure represents nearly a 12 percent increase from the 129 who died in 2017.

The majority of the officers who died were either shot -- 52 this year, up from 46 in 2017 -- or fatally injured in car or motorcycle crashes, which accounted for 50 deaths. Other on-duty fatalities involved heart attacks, strokes and drownings, as well as cancer and other illnesses among those who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attack.

Of the officers who were shot, eight were killed during investigative activity and six were killed while responding to calls of a domestic or public disturbance, according to the report. Two were shot while serving warrants, two died while handling or transporting prisoners, and two others were inadvertently shot by other officers.

Of the officers who died in traffic-related incidents, 32 were killed in crashes involving other vehicles and 14 were struck while outside their vehicles.

The states that experienced the highest number of officer fatalities were Texas, California, Florida and New York, where eight died.

4 West Virginia mine intruders arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Authorities in West Virginia say they've arrested the four people who entered an idle coal mine earlier this month.

Kayla Williams and Erica Treadway surrendered to authorities Wednesday on charges including entering without breaking. Authorities said they entered the inactive Rock House Powellton Mine along with Eddie Williams Jr. and Cody Beverly.

Eddie Williams and Beverly surrendered to authorities last week on similar charges.

Detective Cory Suman of the Raleigh sheriff's office, wrote in the criminal complaint that the four went into the mine early on Dec. 8 and were reported missing the next day. The complaint said the four entered the mine to steal copper wire.

Beverly has told The Register-Herald that their lights went out shortly after entering the mine and chaos ensued. Eddie Williams left the mine two days later to look for help.

The three were rescued Dec. 12 by a team from West Virginia Office of Mine Health Safety and Training, Contura Energy and the National Guard.

Nebraskan charged in abuse of ill wife

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have charged a Nebraska man with abuse of a vulnerable adult after his bedridden, malnourished and badly injured wife died at their home.

The Lincoln man was charged Wednesday as a John Doe because officials don't believe either of the names he goes by is his real one. A judge set his bail at $250,000 and scheduled his next hearing for Jan 23. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said investigators are trying to piece together the man's real identity and determine whether he is in the country legally.

According to prosecutors, the defendant called 911 early on Dec. 19 and said that his wife, 68-year-old Delanie Manning, was unconscious and not breathing. Medics were unable to revive her.

The man said Manning had been sick and bedridden over the past six months and that he provided her water, soda pop and meals but had moved her out of the bed only three times since June.

Hunted man said to be in U.S. illegally

SAN FRANCISCO -- A gunman who killed a California police officer during a traffic stop over possible drunken driving is in the United States illegally, authorities said Thursday, as a manhunt for the attacker stretched into a second day.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said authorities identified but won't yet name the man suspected of killing Cpl. Ronil Singh of the small-town Newman Police Department.

Authorities believe the suspect is still in the area some 100 mile southeast of San Francisco and is armed and dangerous.

"This suspect ... is in our country illegally. He doesn't belong here. He is a criminal," Christianson, whose agency is leading the investigation, told reporters.

Separately, President Donald Trump said the shooting death shows the need for a border crackdown.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted that it's "time to get tough on Border Security;" ending the message with: "Build the Wall!"

Trump's tweet comes during a partial government shutdown over an impasse on funding his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

