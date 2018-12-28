Index drops 2.40 to close at 362.76

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed at 362.76 Thursday, down 2.40.

"A late-afternoon surge saw the S&P 500 Index rise 3.8 percent in the last two hours of trading as the Materials and Industrials sectors outperformed on the day," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 12/28/2018