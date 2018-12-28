Undercover investigation into online predators nets 2 arrests; Little Rock man sought 'slave,' police say

An Arkansas-based undercover investigation into online child predators resulted in the arrest of two suspects, including a Little Rock man who sent messages seeking a "sex slave," authorities said.

Douglas Callaway, 52, sent sexually explicit messages to an undercover investigator who he thought was a 14-year-old child, according to a statement posted on Facebook from the Monroe County-based First Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The messages were sent over a period of almost three months, the statement said. At one point, Callaway, a registered sex offender, sent messages asking the person to be his “sex slave,” authorities wrote.

Investigators said they arrested Callaway on Wednesday after he drove to Augusta to meet the person he believed to be a child.

Authorities also arrested Daniel Bailey, 31, after he attempted to meet a person he believed to be a 15-year-old child for sex, according to the post. Bailey, of Worden, sent sexually graphic photos, messages, discussed drugs and tried to meet with the undercover investigator, the post said. He was arrested at a Dollar General in Augusta.

Each man faces a charge of internet stalking of a child, a class B felony. Court dates were scheduled today.