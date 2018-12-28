Late rally lifts stocks in roller-coaster day

Trader Johnathan Mueller works to keep up with the volatile activity Thursday on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange near the close of the day’s trading session.

Wall Street's roller-coaster ride extended into Thursday with stocks staging a late-day recovery as investors turned their attention to fresh data about the U.S. economy.

The comeback reversed a 611-point drop in the Dow Jones industrial average. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out modest gains after having been down 2.8 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

The S&P 500 index rose 21.13 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,488.83. Earlier, it had been down more than 69 points. The Dow gained 260.37 points, or 1.1 percent, to 23,138.82. Both indexes rose about 5 percent Wednesday, when the Dow had its biggest-ever single-day point gain.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 25.14 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,579.49. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 2.01 points, or 0.2 percent, 1,331.82.

Before the two-day rally, the S&P 500 had fallen in 11 of 16 trading sessions in December, with five of the declines by 2 percent or more. Investors had grown worried that the testy U.S.-China trade dispute and higher interest rates would slow the economy, hurting corporate profits.

There were only a few new clues about the economy's health, and they sent mixed signals. Weekly jobless claims were lower, a positive sign. Expectations for job growth, as measured by the monthly consumer confidence index, hit a five-month low.

Investors have struggled to find their bearings this month as the S&P 500 hurtled toward bear-market territory, defined as a 20 percent drop from a recent high point. They are trying to assess the prospects for economic growth and corporate profits as interest rates rise and a trade war with China persists, while -- most recently -- also factoring in internal White House turmoil and President Donald Trump's antipathy toward Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman.

A government shutdown that appears likely to extend into the new year, which could deprive investors of economic data usually released by the Commerce Department, is only adding to the uncertainty.

"It's an inflection point in expectations," said David Donabedian, the chief investment officer for CIBC Private Wealth Management in Atlanta.

Trading volume during holiday weeks is usually lower than the rest of the year, and that means each trade can have an outsize effect on stock prices. But huge swings were taking place well before the holiday slowdown.

Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst for S&P Dow Jones Indices who tracks and catalogs market performance, said stocks' swings had been larger and more frequent this year than at any other time since 2011.

On 15 days in 2018, the value of the S&P 500 changed more than 3 percent. Such a large change did not occur on a single day in 2017 and only happened on five days in 2016. In 2011, when ratings agencies downgraded U.S. government debt, roiling the stock market, the days on which the S&P lost or gained 3 percent numbered 24.

"It's higher today than it has been for the last several years and you can feel it," Silverblatt said of the market's volatility.

Donabedian said deep worries about the future, rather than more superficial factors, were behind the market tumult.

"There are a lot of people searching for something else, some technical factor, or is it algorithmic trading, but I really think this is driven by rising uncertainty about the fundamentals: earnings, the economy and interest rates," Donabedian said.

"The last two days are really demonstrable of what the market is struggling with," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager of Globalt Investments. "It's looking for a bottom. It's looking for a reason to gain a little more confidence. And it's also looking for opportunities to reposition and lessen risk."

Concerns about the White House's response to Wall Street's decline grew last week as Trump used Twitter to vent his frustration over the Fed's decision to keep raising interest rates and sought guidance from aides about whether he could fire Powell.

Despite the president's frustrations, a number of White House officials have tried to reassure investors that Powell's job is safe.

Traders have had their own concerns with Powell, as well: At a news conference Dec. 19, he used a word that is still ringing in market participants' ears -- "autopilot" -- to describe the Fed's likely approach to monetary tightening.

This suggested to investors that the Fed might not be willing to change its plans to further raise rates and drain money from the financial system, even if market turmoil persisted. Other Federal Reserve officials quickly moved to assuage those worries after the Dec. 19 announcement, but Donabedian said he expected anxiety about the Fed's flexibility to persist until at least the end of the next meeting of the Federal Reserve Board on Jan. 30.

The partial shutdown of the federal government also could begin to wear on investors as they are forced to operate without official data that could help answer lingering questions about the health of the U.S. economy. On Thursday, for instance, a Census Bureau report on new-home sales was delayed because of the shutdown.

Brutal days in the market are happening at a time when gross domestic product is rising, interest rates are still low and earnings are solid. That could make this plunge a "check on valuation" rather than "the start of a long decline," said Jim Kelleher, the director of research at Argus Research, acknowledging that investors have been more likely to focus on the negatives of the economy and market.

The U.S. economy expanded at 3.5 percent in the third quarter, and is expected to grow next year, though at a slower pace. Companies are posting record-breaking holiday sales, and consumption, which accounts for around 70 percent of the economy, rose more than forecast in November. The Institute for Supply Management index, a gauge of U.S. manufacturing, rose last month, with new orders picking up and companies adding workers.

Health care and technology companies, banks and industrial stocks accounted for much of Thursday's broad gains.

Technology companies, a big driver of the market's gains before things deteriorated in October, rebounded after being down most of the day. Micron Technology gained 3.4 percent to $31.93. It had fallen to $30.59 before the rally.

Cigna rose 2.8 percent to $192.79, one of the big gainers in the health care sector.

Bonds prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.78 percent from 2.79 percent late Wednesday, although the yield dropped as low as 2.73 percent when stocks were near their lowest levels as investors sought safer investments. The recovery in bond yields helped lift financial stocks. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1 percent to $97.04.

Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 3.5 percent to settle at $44.61 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 4.2 percent to $52.16 a barrel in London.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Flitter of The New York Times; by Alex Veiga of The Associated Press; and by Vildana Hajric and Elena Popina of Bloomberg News.

