Little Rock homicide victims ID'd as mother, 2-year-old son

by Clara Turnage | Today at 2:29 p.m. 12comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police officers and crime scene investigators collect evidence Thursday after a woman and child were found dead at the Eagle Hill Apartments. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Little Rock police have identified the two people who were found fatally shot in a southwest Little Rock parking lot on Thursday as a mother and her 2-year-old son.

Neighbors in the Eagle Hill Apartments complex, 25 Par Drive, found Jamika Lewis, 23, and her son, Ja'Shun Watson, lying in the parking lot in front of building 25 and told police the victims did not move when they attempted to "wake" them, department spokesman Eric Barnes said in a news release.

Officers arrived and found both the mother and toddler dead as a result of gunshot wounds, the release said.

An infant was found in a nearby vehicle and taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for a welfare check, the release said.

Lewis and Watson were taken to the Arkansas state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, Barnes said.

Comments

  • Vickie55
    December 28, 2018 at 2:47 p.m.

    Even if it is a "hood" name, they did not deserve being shot.
  • abb
    December 28, 2018 at 2:47 p.m.

    Doesn't matter their names, they were human and precious, especially the child, who was innocent and pure. Hope LRPD finds the perp(s). Death by scaphism is too good for those that harm children.

  • zzzzipy12
    December 28, 2018 at 2:48 p.m.

    Takes real scum to kill a child.
  • BetterSkier
    December 28, 2018 at 2:53 p.m.

    By “hood” you mean “black”. Probably so. And statistics suggest the murderer is most likely a black male. Where is BLM? If blacks would quit killing their own the murder rate would drop substantially in this country.

  • ZeebronZ
    December 28, 2018 at 3:04 p.m.

    Not the first mother and kids killed by animals this year. When will it stop???
  • USArmyAirborne
    December 28, 2018 at 3:13 p.m.

    Somebody get a rope.

  • HarleyOwner
    December 28, 2018 at 3:17 p.m.

    Since the child was killed as well, it wouldn't surprise me if this was a domestic violence issue. The killer is definitely an animal.

  • JA40
    December 28, 2018 at 3:22 p.m.

    More shootings than I can EVER remember, and our republican led legislature is gonna try to make it easier to purchase and carry guns. We've GOT to have background checks, etc. But the NRA is alive and kicking in the Arkansas legislature.
  • Wingers
    December 28, 2018 at 3:43 p.m.

    Hello JA40.....Already have background checks for all guns. People kill people, guns don’t pull their own trigger. If this woman has been armed maybe she could defend herself. Or if we had 200 officers patrolling LR we could get these thugs off the street. Blame the source.....there are some bad people with no regard for life.

  • Nodmcm
    December 28, 2018 at 3:46 p.m.

    Gun proliferation will not end these tragedies, rather, they will increase as every man, woman, and child in Arkansas carries firearms. People may make the choice to kill, but firearms make it extremely easy, fast, and simple to kill. Eventually, the killing of women and children may become so common that most of us consider it normal and expected. Maybe someday, after a tragedy like this one, folks will say, "At least killings like this tell us that guns and ammunition are still available for anyone who feels the need to kill." Just think about how much worse things would be if dynamite was sold by the stick or case at Wal-Mart stores to anyone who had the money.
