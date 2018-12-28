LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Austin Peay tight in second half

Arkansas 59, Austin Peay 52 - 7:13 left

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson might be the MVP of the second half for Arkansas. He has seven huge points off the bench, including three of Arkansas' last four buckets. He scored five points over a 30-second span to really get the crowd going. Huge boost for the Razorbacks to get some scoring from him.

Arkansas 54, Austin Peay 52 - 8:20 left

Arkansas' crowd has been tremendous over the last 2-3 minutes, standing and cheering loudly on each Austin Peay offensive possession. The Governors have not scored on their last three possessions and Arkansas has taken advantage.

Daniel Gafford threw down a monstrous two-hand slam to give Arkansas the lead just before Austin Peay called for time. Great find by Reggie Chaney, who drove baseline and hit Gafford with an on-the-money pass in the paint. Gafford up to 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Austin Peay 50, Arkansas 48 - 11:20 left

Desi Sills hit Reggie Chaney for a bucket under the rim to cut the Governors' lead to just two at the under-12 timeout. Chaney added a block on the other end and an Austin Peay forward fouled Isaiah Joe going after the loose ball. Joe will be at the line out of the break.

Austin Peay 50, Arkansas 46 - 12:45 left

Gafford went to the locker room with Arkansas' team doctor and Dave England and returned a short time later. He then checked into the game and appears to be running fine. It was definitely a right ankle issue.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay is on a 6-0 run over the last 1:12 and has a four-point lead, it's largest of the night. Arkansas' offense is out of sorts and especially so with Gafford and Joe (three fouls) off the floor.

Austin Peay's Dayton Gumm is having a great second half so far. He has seven of his 10 after the halftime break. Razorbacks are 4/11 shooting and 0/4 from 3-point range since halftime.

Arkansas 45, Austin Peay 44 - 14:20 left

Daniel Gafford went down with a right ankle injury and was helped off the floor by longtime trainer Dave England. Reggie Chaney in in his place.

Arkansas 43, Austin Peay 42 - 15:38 left

Adrio Bailey took a lot of frustration out on the rim on a pair of dunks to open the second half for Arkansas. He scored five points in the first 1:30 out of the break after scoring just two points in the team's last four-plus games. Bailey, though, was pulled from the lineup in favor of Osabuohien prior to the 17-minute mark.

Jalen Harris has two points on a pair of free throws and Daniel Gafford added another bucket on a dunk off a feed from Osabuohien, who has three assists tonight.

Osabuohien's best asset the last two games has been his passing, and it's not close. He has seven assists in Arkansas' last two games after not recording one in the previous four and had just seven for the season entering the Texas State game.

Arkansas 34, Austin Peay 33 - Half

Jordan Phillips scored the Razorbacks' final four points of the half to give them a lead at the break. His one bucket was a long 2 from the left corner. He added two free throws a few possessions later. He played eight minutes in the first half, and I think it was a pretty concerted effort by Anderson and his staff to get him more prepared for conference play next weekend.

Isaiah Joe - two fouls - leads the way with 12 points on 4/5 from deep, and Gafford added eight points, four rebounds and four blocks while Reggie Chaney added six points - four on finds from Gabe Osabuohien. No other Razorback has more than four points.

Jalen Harris is back on his assist game tonight moreso than in previous games. He has six at the break after tallying just five in games against Georgia Tech and Texas State.

Austin Peay guard Steve Harris had a solid half, scoring a team-high nine points for the Governors on 3/5 from the floor. Governors are hanging around thanks to a 9-2 edge in second-chance points.

Austin Peay 30, Arkansas 28 - 3:18 left first half

Jordan Phillips has gotten some extended first-half run with Arkansas' first team, and it hasn't gone great. He's taken some ill-advised shots tonight, including one he pulled from just inside the 3-point line on the left wing in transition. Per SportsReference, he averages nearly 23 shots per 40 minutes, which isn't ideal whatsoever. He's definitely not shy about getting shots up.

Isaiah Joe has a team-high 12 points on 4/5 from deep and Daniel Gafford has eight points, three boards and four blocks to this point. He dove on the floor for a loose ball on the defensive end and called for time to give Arkansas possession. Just a great, heady play.

Austin Peay 23, Arkansas 21 - 7:54 left first half

Daniel Gafford added another score at the rim over a smaller matchup and Austin Peay's Jabari McGhee slammed one home prior to the media timeout to set the current score.

Gafford has six points on 3/4 from the floor to go with three rebounds and three blocks. Isaiah Joe leads all scorers with nine points on 3/4 from 3-point range.

Austin Peay has a 7-2 edge in second-chance points right now.

Austin Peay 21, Arkansas 19 - 9:57 left first half

Joe added two more 3-pointers between the breaks and is up to nine points on the night. He looks - at least early - to be back in early December form when he was shooting better than 63 percent from deep. On his most recent triple, he used a pretty shot fake to get a pair of defenders off their feet.

Jordan Phillips is also getting some run tonight, checking in at the 12:48 mark.

The Razorbacks' reserves had a rough stretch prior to the under-12 timeout and allowed 7-2 run to give the lead back to Austin Peay. Gabe Osabuohien did have a pair of nice finds to Reggie Chaney for scores, but the lineup (Sills, Osabuohien, Chaney, Embery-Simpson and Phillips) really struggled offensively.

Mike Anderson subbed his starters back in following the timeout.

Arkansas 9, Austin Peay 9 - 15:37 left first half

Austin Peay has battled back from an early 6-1 deficit to knot the score at the first media timeout. Governors already have four second-chance points and three offensive rebounds.

Isaiah Joe is off to a solid start, burying his first 3-point attempt of the night from the right wing to get Arkansas on the board first. Daniel Gafford also has a pair of scores at the rim and three rebounds early on. Jalen Harris added a pair of free throws as well.

For what it's worth, Desi Sills and Gabe Osabuohien were the first Razorbacks off the bench tonight, replacing Bailey and Jones. Bailey missed a short-corner jumper just over three minutes in.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

Adrio Bailey is the only player on the Razorbacks' roster who has faced Austin Peay in his career. He was a freshman when Arkansas beat the Governors 99-62 in 2016. Bailey scored a then-career high 14 points off the bench on 7/8 shooting. We'll see if Bailey can break out of his funk a bit tonight. He has just two points and six turnovers in Arkansas' last four games.

Austin Peay's starters: Chris Porter-Bunton, Jarrett Givens, Terry Taylor, Steve Harris and Zach Glotta.

Terry Taylor is the player to keep an eye on for Austin Peay. He is averaging 17.6 points and better than nine rebounds per game this season at 6-foot-5. He has been a bit boom or bust in the Governors' last three games, scoring 32 points against IPFW and Liberty but he added just eight points and fouled out against Campbell.