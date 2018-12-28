Man charged in theft of packages off Arkansas porches

FORT SMITH -- A man, who the government says was caught on video taking packages from a resident's porch, went before a federal magistrate Thursday and was charged with theft or possession of stolen mail.

After a brief hearing before U.S. Magistrate Mark Ford, John Michael Clement was ordered held by the U.S. Marshals Service after he waived issues of probable cause and detention, court records said. He did not enter a plea during the hearing.

An affidavit with the criminal complaint said police were called to the home of a woman who lived on South O Street in Fort Smith. She reported that several Amazon packages left on her porch had been stolen.

She provided a video of the thefts to the officers that showed a man pulling into her driveway in a gray four-door car, walking up to her porch Nov. 20 and walking off with the packages. One police detective recognized the man in the video as Clement, the affidavit said.

Three days later, Fort Smith police received a tip that Clement was seen around the 3400 block of Duke Avenue. The caller said he recognized Clement from the video images that were broadcast in a television news report.

Police spotted a gray car at the Duke Avenue location that was similar to the vehicle used in the thefts, but they didn't see Clement, according to reports. They set up surveillance near the car and waited until Clement and another person arrived, the reports said.

Detectives found that Clement had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with him, and he told officers there was more in his car, the affidavit said.

Police also found multiple debit and credit cards in the car, the affidavit said, as well as documents belonging to multiple people. Detectives found three backpacks in the car with documents and other people's personal information.

Clement also has been charged in Sebastian County Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine, possession of the opioid tramadol, theft, and breaking or entering. Court records show that he has pleaded innocent to the charges and is scheduled to go on trial the week of May 20.

Charged with Clement in the state case is Kimberly Husman of Booneville, who is charged with second-degree forgery, and breaking or entering.

Information on a trial date for Husman was not available Thursday.

Federal and state officials announced in mid-December that the U.S. Postal Service would partner with Arkansas law enforcement agencies and federal prosecutors on an initiative -- known as Operation Porch Pirate -- to target thieves who swipe packages off Arkansans' doorsteps.

Under the initiative, the U.S. attorney's office works directly with the Postal Sservice, and any Arkansas law enforcement agency can go through the Postal Service to report package theft.

Nationally, 26 million packages were stolen in 2017, Duane Kees, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said Dec. 17 during a news conference announcing the initiative. That was up from 23.5 million stolen packages in 2015.

State Desk on 12/28/2018