Man's body found in Arkansas creek; ID sought

A body found on Christmas afternoon in a Carroll County creek will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and cause of death, authorities said.

The Carroll County sheriff's office said in a news release that deputies were dispatched about 5 p.m. to a call of a possible dead person found in a stretch of Osage Creek.

Deputies said when they arrived they found an unidentified man face down in the creek, just below a "low-water slab" bridge in south Carroll County.

Deputies are investigating the incident, according to the release.

Authorities said the body has been turned over to the Carroll County coroner's office.

State Desk on 12/28/2018