Mayor to host prayer service, party 1st day

Little Rock Mayor-elect Frank Scott Jr.'s team has added an all-faith prayer service and an evening party to his Tuesday inauguration, which is lining up as a daylong public welcoming to mark the city's first transition of power in 12 years.

A nonprofit called Unite Little Rock formed specifically for planning and paying for two inaugural ceremonies that go beyond what City Hall has traditionally hosted, said Stephanie Jackson, Scott's transition team spokesman.

"The purpose overall is to make sure that everyone in the city feels a sense of commitment to help push our city forward," Jackson said. "[Scott] won the election by making sure he spoke to all communities throughout Little Rock. He wants to make sure everyone in Little Rock feels they can participate in inauguration activities."

Backed by private donors, the nonprofit will pay any costs for a 5 p.m. ecumenical prayer service at Greater Second Baptist Church in southwest Little Rock and foot the bill for the 7 p.m. "People's Party" at the Robinson Center Performance Hall downtown, Jackson said.

Earlier in the day, Little Rock will host Scott's 2 p.m. swearing-in at the Robinson Center and a reception at the Doubletree Hotel immediately afterward. City board members also will take their oaths of office at the 2 p.m. event.

All four events are free and open to the public.

Scott, a 35-year-old banker and associate pastor, will be the capital city's 73rd mayor, its first black elected mayor and its youngest since 1929.

Scott won election with 58 percent of the vote in a runoff election Dec. 4 against businessman and attorney Baker Kurrus. Scott and Kurrus advanced from a five-man race to replace Mayor Mark Stodola, who after 12 years in office did not seek re-election.

Little Rock special projects administrator Scott Whiteley Carter said the city plans a swearing-in ceremony and reception for all newly elected city officials. The city does not have records showing other activities those officials have done on their inauguration day, he said.

Stodola said he modeled his 2007 inauguration on what predecessor Jim Dailey did after winning election in 1994. Dailey was the city's first popularly elected mayor in more than three decades after Little Rock restructured its government.

Stodola was sworn in during a ceremony that included ministers who provided the invocation and benediction, he said.

"We had some choral singing," Stodola said. "Then we had a reception afterwards. There was not an inaugural ball or any of that."

During his campaign, Scott stressed his desire to unite a city seen as divided on racial, financial and geographic lines.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter said he was not aware of any city ordinance or state law that would require disclosure of the donors because the party is not a fundraiser.

But he acknowledged Scott may have to publicly disclose a specific donor should he be asked to cast a tiebreaking vote on city board business that directly affects that donor.

"I understand a bunch of people are getting together for an incredibly historical moment," Carpenter said. "Even during Reconstruction, when the Northern occupiers and military governors and carpetbaggers and all that [were here], there was not an African-American mayor of Little Rock. This is truly a historic situation."

People who attend the evening party are asked to provide canned goods that can be distributed to a food bank, Jackson said. Attendees are asked to register at www.unitelr.eventbrite.com.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 12/28/2018