Delivery driver robbed of pizzas at gunpoint in Little Rock

by Alex Gladden | Today at 10:59 a.m. 2comments

Two men, including one armed with a gun, robbed a delivery driver of his pizzas in Little Rock on Thursday night, according to a police report.

A 62-year-old Pizza Hut driver was delivering an order to an address in the 900 block of west 29th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when two men arrived and said they paid with a credit card. The driver confirmed that they had not, and one man took the pizzas out of the backseat of his Toyota 4Runner, police said.

The robber reportedly then pointed a gun at the driver and asked if he had any money. The driver drove away quickly.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

