• Former first lady Michelle Obama, who's touring the U.S. to promote her autobiography, was named the most-admired woman by Americans in a Gallup poll released Thursday. It's the first time in 17 years that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also a former first lady, didn't top the list. Gallup's annual poll, conducted Dec. 3-12 among 1,025 U.S. adults , asks respondents what man or woman, living today in any part of the world, they admire most. It had a margin of error of 4 percent. Former President Barack Obama was the poll's most-admired man for the 11th year in a row, besting current President Donald Trump, who's second. That's a rare position for an incumbent president -- just 13 times out of 72 polls has the current president not won. Given the current polarized times, there was a large partisan split. Barack Obama was the most-admired man among Democrats and independents, while Republicans overwhelmingly said they preferred Trump. Others on the men's top 10 list are former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, businessmen Bill Gates and Elon Musk, independent Bernie Sanders and Democrat Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence. Among women, Oprah Winfrey came in second, while Clinton fell to third. First lady Melania Trump rose to fourth place.

• An Oregon man became the first person to traverse Antarctica alone without any assistance, trekking across the polar continent in an epic 54-day journey that was previously deemed impossible. Colin O'Brady of Portland finished the bone-chilling, 930-mile journey Wednesday as friends, family and fans tracked the endurance athlete's progress in real time online. "I did it!" a tearful O'Brady said on a call to his family gathered in Portland for the holidays, according to his wife, Jenna Besaw. The 33-year-old O'Brady documented his nearly entirely uphill journey -- which he called The Impossible First -- on his Instagram page. He wrote Wednesday that he covered the last roughly 80 miles in one big, impromptu final push to the finish line that took well over an entire day. "While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced," O'Brady posted. Though others have traversed Antarctica, they either had assistance with supplies or kites that helped propel them forward. In 2016, British explorer Henry Worsley died attempting an unassisted solo trip across Antarctica. Worsley's friend and fellow English adventurer Louis Rudd is currently attempting an unaided solo in Worsley's honor and was competing against O'Brady to be the first to do it. Besaw said O'Brady plans to stay on Antarctica until Rudd finishes his trek, expectedly in the next few days.

Photo by Colin O'Brady via AP

This Dec. 9, 2018, selfie provided by Colin O'Brady, of Portland., Ore., shows himself in Antarctica. He has become the first person to traverse Antarctica alone without any assistance.

A Section on 12/28/2018