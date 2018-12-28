Pine Bluff newspaper ending its Sunday edition

The Pine Bluff Commercial will cease Sunday publication after the first of the year, its publisher told subscribers this week.

Starting Jan. 12, the newspaper will publish a Saturday edition that includes supplements and features normally in Sunday editions, Teresa Hicks, the publisher of the Commercial and other GateHouse Media papers in southeast Arkansas, said in a letter dated Tuesday that was sent to subscribers. The paper will continue to publish its regular Tuesday through Friday editions.

The newspaper also will be delivered by mail to many subscribers.

"Currently we deliver the newspaper to your driveways and doorsteps, however, large rural routes are becoming unprofitable for carriers who drive for hours a night to make these deliveries," Hicks said.

Starting in January, Hicks said, the newspaper will be taken each day to post offices in the outer reaches of the Commercial's circulation area for delivery to subscribers.

-- Stephen Steed