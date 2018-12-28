Police: Woman shot in face in North Little Rock

A woman was shot in the face in North Little Rock early Thursday, leaving a bullet lodged underneath her skin, a police report said.

Ashley Griffin, 25, of Little Rock was waiting on a friend to pick her up at roughly 4 a.m. near 2600 W. Pershing Blvd. when a dark car pulled up and the man inside asked if she needed a ride, according to the report.

Griffin said no, but as the car pulled away, another man began yelling to stop the car and when Griffin turned to look at the man he fired two to three gunshots at the car, at least one of which struck her in the face, police said.

Griffin told officers the shooter headed back toward the apartments, and a few moments later her friend came to pick her up.

Once inside the car, Griffin realized she'd been shot, the report said.

The victim's friend drove her to an address in southwest Little Rock, where Griffin called 911, officers reported.

After paramedics transported Griffin to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, officers learned that a small-caliber bullet was lodged beneath the skin on Griffin's cheekbone, the report said. There was gunshot residue around the wound, indicating Griffin had been shot at close range, according to authorities. Despite being shot in the face, officers said the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

According to the report, officers found no blood, shell casings or other evidence of a shooting at the address Griffin gave police.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.