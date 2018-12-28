Relative: Rumor led dad to take son north

Felipe Gomez Alonzo, 8, is shown Dec. 12 in Yalambojoch, Guatemala, in this photo provided by his stepsister, Catarina Gomez Lucas. Felipe died Monday while in U.S. custody in New Mexico.

GUATEMALA CITY -- The father of a Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody took his son to the border after hearing rumors that parents and their children would be allowed to migrate to the United States and escape the poverty in their homeland, the boy's stepsister said.

Felipe Gomez Alonzo, 8, died Monday at a New Mexico hospital after he began coughing, throwing up and developed a fever, authorities said. It was the second death of a child in U.S. custody this month. Another Guatemalan child, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal, died Dec. 8. Both deaths are under investigation.

"We heard rumors that they could pass [into the United States]. They said they could pass with the children," said Catarina Gomez Lucas, the boy's 21-year-old stepsister, explaining why Felipe and his father, Agustin Gomez, made the dangerous journey.

Gomez Lucas would not say who spread the rumors. The stepsister spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday by telephone from Yalambojoch.

The boy's death came during an ongoing dispute over border security and with the U.S. government partially shut down over President Donald Trump's insistence on funding for a longer border wall.

The Trump administration has long argued that smugglers capitalize on vulnerable parents because of "loopholes" in American law, such as anti-trafficking legislation passed in 2008 that effectively prevents the immediate deportations of Central American children.

After hearing the rumors, Agustin Gomez thought he should take advantage of "the opportunity" to fulfill his son's dreams. He grabbed a few changes of clothing, bought the boy new shoes and left with what money he had, Gomez Lucas said.

Felipe "always wanted a bicycle," and in the U.S. he wouldn't have to endure the poverty and lack of opportunity in Guatemala, she said.

The boy's mother, Catarina Alonzo Perez, 31, said she spoke with her son the day before the father and son arrived at the U.S. border.

"He wasn't sick on the way. He wasn't sick here," she said through her stepdaughter in the Mayan language known as Chuj.

Felipe and Jakelin were from rural communities with extreme poverty. Both were taken to the border by their parents and detained by the U.S. Border Patrol before they fell ill.

It appears that Felipe got sick after authorities moved him from El Paso, Texas, to Alamogordo, N.M., because of crowding at border locations.

"He was very happy to leave" on the journey, Gomez Lucas said, so the family does not understand what happened.

She said the family stopped hearing from Felipe's father on Dec. 18, when he and the boy were detained. On Dec. 25, he called to say the boy had died in a hospital.

"He told us that [Felipe] was fine all day, that he was playing with other children. But then he said he felt bad and his stomach ached," the stepsister said.

Felipe told his father that he did not know what was wrong with him and that it felt like something was stuck in his throat, Gomez Lucas said.

The father said Felipe asked him not to cry because he "was not going to get better," according to the boy's stepsister.

Felipe was taken to a hospital, and the father said he gave the boy to doctors, who soon informed him that his son had died.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said the boy displayed signs of illness Monday and was taken with his father to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a cold and a fever and prescribed amoxicillin and ibuprofen. He was released that afternoon but returned in the evening after he began throwing up and died there shortly before midnight, the Customs and Border Protection agency said.

After the two deaths, the government announced that it would conduct additional medical screening for children and consider other changes.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will travel to El Paso, Texas, and Yuma, Ariz., today and Saturday to inspect border stations.

Late Thursday, leading House Democrats called on the Homeland Security Department to preserve "all evidence" related to the deaths, and vowed to conduct hearings after Democrats take control of the House next week.

In November, U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 25,172 family members, the highest number ever recorded, as well as 5,283 "unaccompanied minors."

Smugglers often charge less than half the price if a child goes along, knowing that migrants can present themselves to border agents and will soon be released.

In villages such as Felipe's, the price can be hard to resist.

The boy, one of six siblings, lived with his father's family in a small wooden house with earthen floors. It lacked basic services. Gomez Lucas said Felipe's father earned about $6 a day through temporary farm jobs or harvesting coffee, which was not enough to support the family.

Agustin Gomez was in debt from a long-unpaid electric bill and other expenses. He sold a piece of land to survive, but the money was not enough, so he decided to take out a loan and travel to the United States. He believed he'd be able to pay off the $6,500 smuggler's fee easily after working in the U.S.

As with Jakelin's family, Felipe's relatives now must deal with the death of a child, debt and their continued worry about the fate of Agustin Gomez.

Oscar Padilla, the Guatemalan consul in Phoenix, confirmed that the father is still detained by the Border Patrol.

"My father is suffering because of the boy. We do not know what will happen. We have nothing to live with. We do not have money," Gomez Lucas said.

She said the family would ask the U.S. government for two things: Return Felipe's body so relatives can bury him in Guatemala, and let his father work in the United States so that "my brother's death won't be in vain."

"All we want are those things," she said. "We have nothing."

Information for this article was contributed by Sonia Perez D. of The Associated Press; and by Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post.

A Section on 12/28/2018