Sears, facing liquidation, says it will close 80 more stores

In this Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, a Sears department is seen in Hackensack, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Sears is closing 80 more stores as it teeters on the brink of liquidation. The 130-year old retailer set a deadline of Friday for bids for its remaining stores to avert closing down completely.

The retailer that began out as a mail order catalog in the 1880s has been in a slow death spiral, hobbled by the Great Recession and then overwhelmed by rivals both down the street and across the internet.

The 80 stores — none of which are in Arkansas — are due to close by March. That's in addition to 182 stores already slated for closure. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October .

At the time of the filing, it operated about 700 Sears and Kmart stores.