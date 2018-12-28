Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Photos of the year Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

GOP and Democrats trade blame for shutdown, no deal in sight; Trump threatens to shut border

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:23 a.m. | Updated December 28, 2018 at 10:23 a.m. 13comments
story.lead_photo.caption A pregnant migrant climbs the border fence before jumping into the U.S. to San Diego, Calif., from Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Discouraged by the long wait to apply for asylum through official ports of entry, many Central American migrants from recent caravans are choosing to cross the U.S. border wall and hand themselves into border patrol agents. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

WASHINGTON — The partial government shutdown will almost certainly be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year, as both parties traded blame Friday and President Donald Trump sought to raise the stakes in the weeklong impasse.

As agreement eludes Washington in the waning days of the Republican monopoly on power, it sets up the first big confrontation between Trump and newly empowered Democrats. Trump is sticking with his demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico, and Democrats, who take control of the House on Jan. 3, are refusing to give him what he wants.

Trump raised the stakes on Friday, reissuing threats to shut the U.S.-Mexico border to pressure Congress to fund the wall and to shut off aid to three Central American countries from which many migrants have fled.

"We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with," he wrote in one of a series of tweets.

The president also signaled he was in no rush to seek a resolution, welcoming the fight as he heads toward his own bid for re-election in 2020. He tweeted Thursday evening that Democrats may be able to block him now, "but we have the issue, Border Security. 2020!"

The shutdown is forcing hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors to stay home or work without pay, and many are experiencing mounting stress from the impasse. It also is beginning to pinch citizens who count on certain public services. Gates are closed at some national parks, the government won't issue new federal flood insurance policies and in New York, the chief judge of Manhattan federal courts suspended work on civil cases involving U.S. government lawyers, including several civil lawsuits in which Trump himself is a defendant.

With another long holiday weekend coming and nearly all lawmakers away from the Capitol there is little expectation of a quick fix.

"We are far apart," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told CBS on Friday, claiming of Democrats, "They've left the table all together."

Incoming acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Democrats are no longer negotiating with the administration over an earlier offer to accept less than the $5 billion Trump wants for the wall. Democrats said the White House offered $2.5 billion for border security, but that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told Vice President Mike Pence it wasn't acceptable.

"There's not a single Democrat talking to the president of the United States about this deal," Mulvaney said Friday. Speaking on Fox News, he tried to drive a wedge between Democrats, pinning the blame on Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

"My gut was that (Schumer) was really interested in doing a deal and coming to some sort of compromise. But the more we're hearing this week is that it's Nancy Pelosi who's preventing that from happening," he said.

Mulvaney added of the shutdown: "We do expect this to go on for a while." He said Trump had canceled his plans to travel to Florida for New Year's.

Democrats brushed off the White House's attempt to cast blame.

"For the White House to try and blame anyone but the president for this shutdown doesn't pass the laugh test," said Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer.

Pelosi has vowed to pass legislation as soon as she takes the gavel, which is expected when the new Congress convenes, to reopen the nine shuttered departments and dozens of agencies now hit by the partial shutdown.

"If they can't do it before Jan. 3, then we will do it," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., incoming chairman of the Rules Committee. "We're going to do the responsible thing. We're going to behave like adults and do our job."

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill added that Democrats "are united against the President's immoral, ineffective and expensive wall" and said Democrats won't seriously consider any White House offer unless Trump backs it publicly because he "has changed his position so many times."

"While we await the President's public proposal, Democrats have made it clear that, under a House Democratic Majority, we will vote swiftly to re-open government on Day One," Hammill said in a statement.

But even that may be difficult without a compromise because the Senate will remain in Republican hands and Trump's signature will be needed to turn any bill into law.

"I think it's obvious that until the president decides he can sign something — or something is presented to him — that we are where we are," said Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., who opened the Senate on Thursday for a session that only lasted minutes.

"Call it anything," he added, "barrier, fence, I won't say the 'w' word."

Trump long promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico refuses to do so. It was unclear how Trump's threat to close the border would affect his efforts to ratify an amended North American free trade pact.

He has also repeatedly threatened to cut off U.S. aid to countries he deems insufficient partners in combating illegal immigration, but has thus far failed to follow through with those threats. Experts have warned that cutting off aid money to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras could actually exacerbate the problem by worsening the poverty and violence that push many migrants to leave those countries.

And it is Congress, not the president, which appropriates aid money. The White House would have to notify Congress if it wanted to cut or reallocate aid, which could delay or complicate the process.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    December 28, 2018 at 8:37 a.m.

    please do. please remember that young policeman and his family killed just this week by an illegal alien.
  • RBBrittain
    December 28, 2018 at 8:51 a.m.

    Oboxer, you really ARE dumber than Trump. A border shutdown would affect legal trade, NOT illegal immigration. (Not to mention the undocumented aliens already here, like your alleged killer.)
  • JIMGAIL61788GMAILCOM
    December 28, 2018 at 8:53 a.m.

    HEY! DO NOT WORRY.DID TEMPER TANTRUM TRUMP NOT PUT THE VOTERS AT EASE DURING HIS CAMPAIGN.TRUMP "DID" SAY THAT "MEXICO" WOULD PAY FOR THE WALL.IF THAT IS THE CASE.THEN WHY DOES TRUMP WANT $5 BILLION?HE COULD HAVE PREVENTED ALL THIS B.S.OF A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN. COULD THIS BE ANOTHER ONE OF HIS THOUSANDS OF "LIES"? I WOULD LIKE TO KNOW.WHERE ARE THESE TERRORISTS THAT HAD COME WITH THE CARAVAN BEING HELD? COULD THIS ALSO BE ANOTHER "LIE"? OH!YES! LET US CONDEMN A WHOLE GROUP OF PEOPLE BY THE ACTIONS OF A MINUTE FEW.

  • BoudinMan
    December 28, 2018 at 8:57 a.m.

    Oh, my. Cheetolini issues another threat.
  • RBBrittain
    December 28, 2018 at 9:08 a.m.

    And if he closes the border entirely, impeachment should be the first thing on Speaker Pelosi's agenda once the House is organized Thursday afternoon. (I've watched Jan. 3 House meetings on C-SPAN before; it takes quite some time because the Speaker election requires a manual roll call vote and no one is sworn in till after the Speaker is elected.)
  • KCSAP
    December 28, 2018 at 9:20 a.m.

    WALLS WORK. Heaven has huge walls and strict immigration polices. H3ll has no walls and anyone can enter. Heaven or H3ll, your choice.
  • GeneralMac
    December 28, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

    All you "usual suspects" should look at the picture and then try to spread the BS that our CURRENT border fence is working.

    When even a pregnant woman can easily go over it, something sure needs fixing.
  • Foghorn
    December 28, 2018 at 9:38 a.m.

    This is all a big fat red herring by Trump. It’s very simply his attempt to distract from the incoming Dem majority in the House who plan to colonoscopize their investigation of him and his finances. Nice try. Next.

  • JIMGAIL61788GMAILCOM
    December 28, 2018 at 9:45 a.m.

    i CAN NOT AGREE WITH ANY WALL.BECAUSE I WAS AT THE "BERLIN WALL" IN 1967 SERVING MY COUNTRY.THE WALL WAS USED TO PREVENT PEOPLE FROM BETTERING THEIR LIVES. JUST LIKE THE ONE BEING PROPOSED.REMEMBER! TRUMP SAID "MEXICO" WAS TO PAY FOR THE WALL,NOT THE US TAX PAYER.SAY MIDDLE CLASS. HOW IS THE NEW TAX LAW WORKING OUT FOR YOU?JUST ANOTHER OF ONE OF TRUMPS THOUSANDS OF LIES YOU TRUMP-PETS SWALLOWED.ALWAYS REMEMBER!WHEN IT SOUNDS TO GOOD TO BE TRUE.YOU ARE PROBABLY BEING CONNED.
  • KCSAP
    December 28, 2018 at 9:47 a.m.

    Is your caps key broken, or are you yelling?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT