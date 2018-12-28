U.S. District Judge suspends civil court cases in Arkansas' Eastern District involving Justice attorneys

A U.S. District Judge in Little Rock on Friday suspended all civil court cases in the Eastern District of Arkansas involving Department of Justice attorneys until the partial government shutdown, now in its seventh day, is resolved.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross said the office’s request for an administrative stay follows Department of Justice guidance. Courts across the country have heard similar requests this week.

The Little Rock order by Chief Judge Brian Miller halted all civil cases handled by U.S. assistant attorneys in the Eastern District. Social Security cases here, handled by special assistant U.S. attorneys based in Dallas, are also on hold, Ross said.

Criminal cases will proceed during the shutdown. Government attorneys on those cases are allowed to work during the funding impasse.